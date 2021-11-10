If you're abusing big cats, Carole Baskin wants it known that she is coming for you. The internet’s most notorious cat lady is coming out of her cage to investigate animal abuse and take back the narrative surrounding her life in a new Discovery+ series.

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight will explore the Big Cat Rescue CEO’s perspective on the events of Netflix’s Tiger King, and what she uncovers now that Joe Exotic’s G.W. Zoo is under her control. With her husband, Howard, retired homicide detective Griff Garrison, and Exotic’s own niece, Chealsi Putman, by her side, Baskin goes inside Exotic’s former Oklahoma property to investigate possible animal abuse and the allegations of other heinous crimes some have claimed occurred there over the past decades. The two-part docuseries will premiere on Discovery+ on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Sign Up

Leading up to the show's premiere, Baskin is back in the media spotlight due to an ongoing lawsuit with Netflix and a production company over the use of footage of Baskin in the Tiger King sequel, which is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 17. In the trailer for Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight, Baskin disparages the Netflix docuseries and its focus on Exotic.

“We were told Tiger King was a documentary about the abuse of wild animals, it turned out to be a reality TV show, at best.” Baskin says in a voiceover. “I’ve been going after animal exploiters for decades. Joe Exotic is one of them, and he’s in jail.”

Exotic, legally known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the 2017 murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin, as well as for multiple violations of wildlife laws.

Don’t miss this two-part docuseries that will explore a new side of the Tiger King story. Keep reading for everything you need to know on how to watch Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.

discovery+

When does Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight come out? Both parts of this two-part docuseries will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Where can I watch Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight? The show will be available to watch on Discovery+, which is available for $5 monthly with ads, or $7 monthly ad free. Not sure if you’re ready to subscribe? Try the streaming service for seven days free.

Sign Up

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 'Adele One Night Only' Concert Special

How to Watch ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

How to Watch ‘Dune’

How to Watch LGBTQ-Themed Holiday Movies and Series

If You Like 'Love Island,' You'll Love These 11 Reality Dating Shows

How to Watch Every Episode of American Pickers

Discovery Plus: How to Watch 'Long Island Medium' and More Originals