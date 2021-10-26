If you’ve ever found yourself on “Thrift Tok,” love shopping at resale stores or are simply a local garage or estate sale regular, then the mass success of the hit History Channel show, American Pickers, comes at no surprise to you. And if you haven’t yet seen this long-running antiquing adventure series, it might be time for you to catch up.

American Pickers follows “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country hunting for valuable vintage items to resell through Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, and Fritz’ store and website, Frank Fritz Finds. Traversing filled-to-the-brim barns, garages and other sometimes seemingly defunct locations, searching for finds that will potentially earn them big money, this series is a true exploration of the classic saying: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

While, to many fans dismay, Fritz has not appeared on the show since March of 2020, following a falling out with his co-host, American Pickers is still going strong after bringing on former “friend of the pickers,” Jersey Jon and Wolfe's own brother, Robbie, to co-star alongside Wolfe. Season 22 of the show recently aired its finale, and although it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the show’s popularity strongly hints that season 23 will be on its way shortly.

Whether you’re looking to rewatch old episodes or simply catch up on this total treasure trove of a show, keep reading below to find out how to watch every episode of American Pickers.





History Channel

Where to watch ever season of American Pickers: To watch all of American Pickers' 22 seasons (and counting), you have plenty of options in streaming services.

Hulu Hulu Hulu Subscribers can watch seasons three and four of ‘American Pickers’ on Hulu at no extra cost beyond their existing plan. $7 AND UP Watch Now

Hulu + Live TV Hulu Hulu + Live TV Subscribers to Hulu’s Live TV plan can use their credentials to access every episode of ‘American Pickers’ through the History Channel, via app or website. Hulu + Live TV is available starting at $65 monthly and provides access to over 75 channels, including sports and news. $65 AND UP Watch Now

Peacock Peacock Peacock Catch seasons 5-20 (minus season 15) of ‘American Pickers’ streaming totally free (with ads) on Peacock. $0 AND UP Watch Now

History Channel via Philo Philo History Channel via Philo Philo subscribers have access to the History Channel and can stream every episode of ‘American Pickers’ in-app or online. Philo plans start at just $25 per month and provide access to over 60 channels, including AMC, Discovery, Comedy Central and more. $25 Watch Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

What's New on Peacock in September: How to Watch 'Days of Our Lives'

How to Watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

What's New on Hulu: and more

How to Watch ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

What's New on Paramount Plus in September

How to Watch ‘Insecure’ Season 5

What's New on Disney Plus This Month: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

How to Watch ‘Dune’

How to Watch 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?'

How to Watch LGBTQ-Themed Holiday Movies and Series

How to Watch 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

How to Watch the Hulu's New Britney Spears Documentary