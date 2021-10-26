How to Watch Every Episode of American Pickers
If you’ve ever found yourself on “Thrift Tok,” love shopping at resale stores or are simply a local garage or estate sale regular, then the mass success of the hit History Channel show, American Pickers, comes at no surprise to you. And if you haven’t yet seen this long-running antiquing adventure series, it might be time for you to catch up.
American Pickers follows “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country hunting for valuable vintage items to resell through Wolfe’s business, Antique Archaeology, and Fritz’ store and website, Frank Fritz Finds. Traversing filled-to-the-brim barns, garages and other sometimes seemingly defunct locations, searching for finds that will potentially earn them big money, this series is a true exploration of the classic saying: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
While, to many fans dismay, Fritz has not appeared on the show since March of 2020, following a falling out with his co-host, American Pickers is still going strong after bringing on former “friend of the pickers,” Jersey Jon and Wolfe's own brother, Robbie, to co-star alongside Wolfe. Season 22 of the show recently aired its finale, and although it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the show’s popularity strongly hints that season 23 will be on its way shortly.
Whether you’re looking to rewatch old episodes or simply catch up on this total treasure trove of a show, keep reading below to find out how to watch every episode of American Pickers.
Where to watch ever season of American Pickers: To watch all of American Pickers' 22 seasons (and counting), you have plenty of options in streaming services.
