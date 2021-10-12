‘90s sweetheart Brittany Murphy was a popular actress, widely recognized for her roles in films such as Clueless, Uptown Girls and 8 Mile. Her unexpected death in 2009 left the world saddened and shocked, with many conspiracy theories surrounding the mysterious circumstances of her passing spreading fast. HBO Max’s newest docuseries, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will address some of these theories as they take a look at the life, and death of the beloved actress.



What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will showcase new archival footage and interviews from the close friends and family of Brittany. The documentary will examine the impacts of sexism in Hollywood and the toxic effects of tabloid culture, as well as how Brittany’s life and career were shaped by her marriage to late screenwriter Simon Monjack. This two-part docuseries will premiere on Oct. 14 on HBO Max.

Back in 2014, a controversial Lifetime biopic was released, receiving backlash and drawing criticism from some that the film sensationalized Brittany’s story. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? director Cynthia Hill expressed that her motivation behind this docuseries involves showing Brittany’s story in a new light.

"I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death," Hill explained. "I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths."

To see Brittany’s life story through a new lens, be sure to check out this docuseries. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

When does What Happened, Brittany Murphy? come out? Both episodes of this two-part docuseries will premiere Thursday, Oct. 14.

Where can I watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy? This docuseries will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. Subscribers can watch What Happened, Brittany Murphy? At no extra cost to them, alongside plenty of other docuseries, including The Vow, Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown and Allen V. Farrow.

