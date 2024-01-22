The 2024 Australian Open continues today at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne where Coco Gauff and Marta Kostyuk will face off in the quarterfinals.

No.4 seed Coco Gauff hasn’t dropped a set in Melbourne and breezed into the first Australian Open quarterfinal of her career with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech. No. 35 seed Marta Kostyuk is currently on her best Grand Slam run, having fought past Claire Liu, Elise Mertens, Elina Avenesyan, and Maria Timofeeva for a place in the last eight women's singles players.

How will Gauff fare against Kostyuk, who destroyed Timofeeva 6-2, 6-1 in the round of 16? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Coco Gauff vs. Marta Kostyuk tonight, including the best options for live streaming the 2024 Australian Open.

When is Coco Gauff's next match?

Coco Gauff will face Marta Kostyuk at Rod Laver Arena tonight, January 22. The match will start no earlier than 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Marta Kostyuk online

In the U.S., Gauff and Kostyuk's quarterfinal match will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can stream Gauff vs. Frech on Sling TV, ESPN+, and FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch the rest of the Australian Open for half the price.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

Australian Open 2024 Full Schedule

Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.

Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals

Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

