We’re up to the quarterfinal round of the 2024 Australian Open with an elite men's singles matchup in store tonight. Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing his record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year, will take on 12th seed Taylor Fritz.

Taylor Fritz has already reached milestone by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 26-year-old American claimed a huge victory against last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and will now need to achieve another first if he is to make it to the semifinals. Having lost all eight previous meetings with Djokovic, Fritz aims to become the first man to beat the world No. 1 at the Australian Open since 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz tonight, including the best options for live streaming the 2024 Australian Open.

What time does Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz start?

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz face off tonight, January 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Online

In the U.S., Djokovik and Fritz's match will air on ESPN2. If you don't have cable, you can stream Djokovic vs. Fritz on Sling TV, ESPN+, and FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN2 down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch all of the Australian Open for half the price.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.

Australian Open 2024 Full Schedule

Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.

Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches

Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches

Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches

Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches

Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals

Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals

Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final

Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final

