Taylor Fritz takes on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Here's how to watch the match live.
We’re up to the quarterfinal round of the 2024 Australian Open with an elite men's singles matchup in store tonight. Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing his record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year, will take on 12th seed Taylor Fritz.
Taylor Fritz has already reached milestone by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time. The 26-year-old American claimed a huge victory against last year’s runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and will now need to achieve another first if he is to make it to the semifinals. Having lost all eight previous meetings with Djokovic, Fritz aims to become the first man to beat the world No. 1 at the Australian Open since 2018.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz tonight, including the best options for live streaming the 2024 Australian Open.
What time does Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz start?
Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz face off tonight, January 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Taylor Fritz Online
In the U.S., Djokovik and Fritz's match will air on ESPN2. If you don't have cable, you can stream Djokovic vs. Fritz on Sling TV, ESPN+, and FuboTV.
Sling TV
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN2 down to just $20. You can sign up now and watch all of the Australian Open for half the price.
Watch the Australian Open on Sling TV
With its entry-level Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN to watch the Australian Open. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.
ESPN+
ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for streaming the 2024 Australian Open. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.
Watch the Australian Open on ESPN+
You can watch all the Australian Open tournament action on ESPN+. The tennis matches are available to stream in HD through the ESPN App on your preferred connected devices.
FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN and the Tennis Channel to watch the Australian Open, along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
FuboTV offers a solid seven-day free trial for all its base plans.
Watch the Australian Open on FuboTV
With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the 2024 Australian Open along with the other Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Australian Open 2024 Full Schedule
Below, find the 2024 Australian Open schedule for match dates to help you decide when to tune into the tennis action.
- Sunday, January 14 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
- Monday, January 15 – Men’s and Women’s first-round matches
- Tuesday, January 16 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Wednesday, January 17 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Thursday, January 18 – Men’s and Women’s second-round matches
- Friday, January 19 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
- Saturday, January 20 – Men’s and Women’s third-round matches
- Sunday, January 21 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
- Monday, January 22 – Men’s and Women’s fourth-round matches
- Tuesday, January 23 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
- Wednesday, January 24 – Men’s and Women’s quarter-finals
- Thursday, January 25 – Women’s semi-finals
- Friday, January 26 – Men’s semi-finals
- Saturday, January 27 – Women’s final, Men’s doubles final
- Sunday, January 28 – Men’s final, Women’s doubles final
