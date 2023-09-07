How to Watch College Football Online: Week 2 Schedule and Live Stream

The 2023 college football season is here. Here's how to watch NCAA games live online and the full schedule.
It's time to break out your grills and tailgating gear because college football is back. Week 2 of the 2023 NCAA football season kicks off Thursday, September 7 — marking the beginning of another action-packed weekend leading up to the national championships. The 13-week season runs through December 9.
After a long offseason, college football fans can't wait to head back to field. For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.
How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable
The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.
FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.
Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.
Stream College Football on fuboTV
With ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on fuboTV.
2023 NCAA College Football Week 2 Schedule
Below, find the full schedule for Week 2 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game (all times Eastern). See the full 2023 college football schedule here.
Thursday, September 7
- Louisville vs. Murray State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Friday, September 8
- Indiana vs. Indiana State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Rhode Island vs. Stony Brook | 7 p.m. | FloSports
- Kansas vs. Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, September 9
- Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt | 11 a.m. | ACC Network
- Army vs. Delaware State | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 22 Colorado vs. Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 1 Georgia vs. Ball State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 7 Penn State vs. Delaware | 12 p.m. | Peacock
- Virginia Tech vs. Purdue | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- Baylor vs. No. 12 Utah | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- NC State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | ABC
- Boston College vs. Holy Cross | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCN+
- Virginia vs. James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 15 Kansas State vs. Troy | 12 p.m. | FS1
- Georgetown vs. Sacred Heart | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
- Presbyterian vs. Virginia Lynchburg | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Central Michigan vs. New Hampshire | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bowling Green vs. Eastern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Dakota vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 25 Clemson vs. Charleston Southern | 2:15 p.m. | ACC Network
- Western Carolina vs. Samford | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- BYU vs. Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- The Citadel vs. Campbell | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Iowa State vs. Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 23 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 2 Michigan vs. UNLV | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- Michigan State vs. Richmond | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Northwestern vs. UTEP | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 24 Tulane vs. No. 20 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- UMass vs. Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- UTSA vs. Texas State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Navy vs. Wagner | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- Northern Illinois vs. Southern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Toledo vs. Texas Southern | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Syracuse vs. Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
- North Dakota State vs. Maine | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arkansas vs. Kent State | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- East Carolina vs. Marshall | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
- Wyoming vs. Portland State | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- San Jose State vs. Cal Poly | 4 p.m. | NBC
- Sports Bay Area Western Illinois vs. Illinois State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- North Dakota vs. Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Northern Colorado vs. UIW | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 8 Washington vs. Tulsa | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 9 Tennessee vs. Austin Peay | 5 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- UNI vs. Weber State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 17 North Carolina vs. Appalachian State | 5:15 p.m. | ACC Network
- East Tennessee State vs. Carson-Newman | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Liberty vs. New Mexico State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Old Dominion vs. Louisiana | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 21 Duke vs. Lafayette | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
- No. 18 Oklahoma vs. SMU | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- West Virginia vs. Duquesne | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Georgia Southern vs. UAB | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Akron vs. Morgan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Buffalo vs. Fordham | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bryant vs. Long Island | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (PA) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Bucknell vs. VMI | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Gardner-Webb vs. Elon | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- Florida International vs. North Texas | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Pitt vs. Cincinnati | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Georgia State vs. UConn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Western Kentucky vs. Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas Tech vs. No. 13 Oregon | 7 p.m. | FOX
- Boise State vs. UCF | 7 p.m. | FS1
- Rice vs. Houston | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
- South Florida vs. Florida A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Arkansas State vs. Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Nevada vs. Idaho | 7 p.m. | NSN/Mountain West Network
- Stephen F. Austin vs. Alcorn State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southern vs. Jackson State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Central Arkansas vs. Texas College | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tarleton State vs. North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Dakota State vs. Montana State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- UT Martin vs. Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Drake vs. Northwestern (Iowa) | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Mercer vs. Morehead State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Stetson vs. Webber International | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
- Florida vs. McNeese | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 14 LSU vs. Grambling | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Maryland vs. Charlotte | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
- Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Mississippi State vs. Arizona | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Rutgers vs. Temple | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- South Carolina vs. Furman | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- Washington State vs. No. 19 Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- San Diego State vs. UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
- Sam Houston vs. Air Force (NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas) | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
- TCU vs. Nicholls | 8 p.m. | ESPN+ UL Monroe vs. Lamar | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
- New Mexico vs. Tennessee Tech | 8 p.m. | Mountain West Network
- No. 4 Florida State vs. Southern Miss | 8:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 16 Oregon State vs. UC Davis | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- Utah Tech vs. Montana | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
- Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington | 9 p.m. | UniMás/Mountain West Network
- Sacramento State vs. Texas A&M-Commerce | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 6 USC vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
- Cal vs. Auburn | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
- Hawaii vs. Albany | 12 a.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
