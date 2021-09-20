After a significantly delayed release due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Dune is finally coming to screens, both big and small, this October. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, this hotly anticipated sci-fi spectacle is one you surely won’t want to miss.

While Dune’s director, Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is urging audiences to go experience the film in theaters, it will premiere on streaming simultaneously for viewers who wish to go on the epic cinematic journey through space from the comfort of their own living rooms. Warner Bros. is set to release all of their 2021 films, including Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix 4 on HBO Max for a limited 31-day period following their premiere. Subscribers of the ad-free HBO Max plan will be able to access Dune at no extra cost.

Dune is based off of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, and follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman, who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. Paul is forced to relocate with his parents to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune. On Dune, Paul’s family is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing the power to extend human life and enhance human abilities, all while fending off enemies that range from royals to carnivorous sandworms.

Sci-fi, literature and Timothée Chalamet fans alike won’t want to miss the first installment of what may become an epic spacefaring franchise like no other. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Dune.

When does Dune come out?Dune will premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, 2021.

How to watch Dune: You can see Dune in theaters, or subscribe to the HBO Max ad-free tier to stream the sci-fi space opera from anywhere.

HBO Max subscribers with an ad-free subscription ($15 monthly or $150 annually) will be able to stream 'Dune' at no extra cost for a 31-day period directly following its premiere.

Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max to their subscription for an extra $15 monthly, and gain access to all HBO Max content, including 'Dune' along with popular films available on HBO Max.

