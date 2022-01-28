How to Watch ‘Dune' If You Missed It on HBO Max

After a significantly delayed release due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Dune finally came to the big screen. And for US-based HBO Max subscribers, streaming at home came even earlier. Dune streamed on HBO Max until November 21 -- giving everyone the chance to watch from the comfort of their homes. If you missed it on HBO, you can now watch Dune on Apple TV or buy the digital edition in 4K for $13. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, this sci-fi spectacle is one you surely don’t want to miss. The film is also available as a physical copy on DVD and Blu-ray.

Watch Now

While Dune’s director, Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is urging audiences to go experience the film in theaters, it will premiere on streaming simultaneously for viewers who wish to go on the epic cinematic journey through space from the comfort of their own living rooms. Warner Bros. is set to release all of their 2021 films, including Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix 4 on HBO Max for a limited 31-day period following their premiere. Subscribers of the ad-free HBO Max plan will be able to access Dune at no extra cost.

Dune is based off of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, and follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman, who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. Paul is forced to relocate with his parents to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune. On Dune, Paul’s family is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing the power to extend human life and enhance human abilities, all while fending off enemies that range from royals to carnivorous sandworms.

Sci-fi, literature and Timothée Chalamet fans alike won’t want to miss the first installment of what may become an epic spacefaring franchise like no other. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Dune.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When does Dune come out?Dune premiered in select theaters and hit HBO Max early on Oct. 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch Dune: You can now watch the film on Apple TV and stream the emotionally charged hero's journey from anywhere.

