How to Watch ‘Dune' Online Before The 2022 Oscars

After a significantly delayed release due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Dune finally came to the big screen. And for US-based HBO Max subscribers, streaming at home came even earlier. Dune streamed on HBO Max until Nov. 21 -- giving everyone the chance to watch from the comfort of their homes. If you missed it on HBO, you can now watch the Best PictureOscars nominee by buying the digital edition in 4K for $13 or renting it for $6. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, this sci-fi spectacle is one you surely don’t want to miss.

Watch Now

Dune is based off of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, and follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman, who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. Paul is forced to relocate with his parents to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune. On Dune, Paul’s family is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing the power to extend human life and enhance human abilities, all while fending off enemies that range from royals to carnivorous sandworms.

Sci-fi, literature and Timothée Chalamet fans alike won’t want to miss the first installment of what may become an epic spacefaring franchise like no other. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Dune.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When did Dune come out? Dune premiered in select theaters and hit HBO Max early on Oct. 2021. The film left HBO Max after an exclusive 31-day period. It is now available to buy or rent on streaming platforms.

How to watch Dune: You can now buy or rent the emotionally charged hero's journey on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why the 'Dune' Cast Says the Movie Is 'More Relevant Than Ever'

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

The Best Shows to Stream on Apple TV+ Now

Hallmark Reveals Movie Lineup for March

Where to Stream the Latest James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Online

How to Watch the Tell-All Janet Jackson Documentary Online