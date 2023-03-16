How to Watch Every First Round Game of March Madness 2023: Schedule, Games Times, and Streaming
It's time to fill out your brackets because the full 2023 men’s NCAA tournament bracket is out now with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. The first round of March Madness tips off Thursday, March 16 with 16 games. Like last year, the NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks and we've got you covered on how to watch 2023 March Madness from anywhere.
From the First Round games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week to the Final Four and the National Championship game, the NCAA has set the times and channels for each game during this year’s tournament.
How to watch 2023 March Madness online
The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.
If you want access to allthe March Madness games online, that's happening on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu begins streaming with Sunday Selection and their live coverage won't stop until the nail-biting March Madness Championship Game ends. Both Sling and Hulu are not just sharing the men's games, the live TV streaming services also streaming the fast-paced women's tournament too.
Don’t miss any of this year’s NCAA March Madness games live on TNT, TBS and TruTV with Sling TV for the lowest price. Get 50% off SlingTV’s Blue Package to watch most March Madness games and complete conference championships coverage.
Catch every single March Madness game with Hulu with Live TV. You can even pick and choose which teams you like best to have curated game recommendations.
Because Selection Sunday and many March Madness games are broadcast on CBS, you can access those specific matchups on Paramount+.
Men's March Madness 2023 Schedule
There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in the NCAA March Madness tournament. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday with the First Four games. The First Four and the round of 64 teams is set. Here’s the full NCAA schedule with times and channels for each game during this year's tournament:
First Four (Tuesday, March 14)
- No. 16 Southeast Missouri State (19–16) vs. Texas A&M-CC (23–10): 6:30 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 11 Pittsburgh (22–11) vs. Mississippi State (21–12): 9 p.m. ET, truTV
First Four (Wednesday, March 15)
- No. 16 Texas Southern (14–20) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19–15): 6:30 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 11 Nevada (22–10) vs. Arizona St. (22–12): 9 p.m. ET, truTV
First Round Games (Thursday, March 16)
- No. 9 Maryland (21–12) vs. No. 8 West Virginia (19–14): 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 13 Furman (27–7) vs. No. 4 Virginia (25–7): 12:45 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 10 Utah State (26–8) vs. No. 7 Missouri (24–9): 1:40 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 16 Howard (22–12) vs. No. 1 Kansas (27–7): 2 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 1 Alabama (29–5): 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 12 Charleston (31–3) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (27–6): 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 15 Princeton (21–8) vs. No. 2 Arizona (28–6): 4:10 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 9 Illinois (20–12) vs. No. 8 Arkansas (20–13): 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 9 Auburn (20–12) vs. No. 8 Iowa (19–13): 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 12 Oral Roberts (30–4) vs. No. 5 Duke (26–8): 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 15 Colgate (26–8) vs. No. 2 Texas (26–8): 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 10 Boise State (24–9) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (21–11): 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22–12) vs. No. 1 Houston (31–3): 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 13 Louisiana (26–7) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (23–10): 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 10 Penn State (22–13) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (25–9): 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 15 UNC Asheville (27–7) vs. No. 2 UCLA (29–5): 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV
First Round Games (Friday, March 17)
- No. 10 USC (22–10) vs. No. 7 Michigan St. (19–12): 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 14 Kennesaw St. (26–8) vs. No. 3 Xavier (25–9): 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (27–7) vs. No. 3 Baylor (22–10): 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 12 VCU (27–7) vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26–7): 2:00 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 15 Vermont (23–10) vs. No. 2 Marquette (28–6): 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State (19–13): 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 11 NC State (23–10) vs. No. 6 Creighton (21–12): 4:00 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 13 Iona (27–7) vs. No. 4 UConn (25–8): 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue (29–5): 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 11 Providence (21–11) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (21–11): 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 12 Drake (27–7) vs. No. 5 Miami (25–7): 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 14 Grand Canyon (24–11) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (28–5): 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic (31–3) vs. No. 8 Memphis (26–8): 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT
- No. 14 Montana St. (25–9) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (23-9): 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 13 Kent State (28–6) vs. No. 4 Indiana (22–11): 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU (21–12): 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV
Round of 32 (Saturday, March 18)
- Game 1: 12 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Game 3: 5 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 4: 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: 7 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 8: 9:30 p.m. ET, TBS
Round of 32 (Sunday, March 19)
- Game 1: 12 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Game 3: 5 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 4: 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: 7 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 8: 9:30 p.m. ET, TBS
Sweet 16 (Thursday, March 23)
- Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Sweet 16 (Friday, March 24)
- Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Elite Eight (Saturday, March 25)
- Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, TBS
- Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, TBS
Elite Eight (Sunday, March 26)
- Game 1: 2 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 2: 4:55 p.m. ET, CBS
Final Four (Saturday, April 1)
- Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, CBS
- Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Championship Game (Monday, April 3)
- Game: 9 p.m. ET, CBS
How to watch 2023 March Madness for free
If there are specific games you want to watch that will air on CBS, Paramount Plus does offer a free seven-day trial to new users. Keep in mind that this will not give you access to the entire NCAA March Madness tournament. Because the men's basketball tournament takes place over three weeks, you run the chance of missing out on the fun if your team progresses.
ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.
Stand-outs Marcus Sasser from the Houston Cougars, Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks or Zach Edey from Purdue are poised to make history. Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is about to break "Pistol" Pete Maravich's long-held scoring record. And we can't lie, half the fun is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. And somehow it's just as fun when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket.
Once you've got your streaming plan, it’s time to start planning watch parties for this year’s madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Check out all the best March Madness TV deals happening right no to upgrade your viewing setup.
