The 2024 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us. Wild Card Weekend features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium for a NFC showdown today.

Dallas (12-5) ended the season on a two-game win streak to capture the NFC East title and No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the regular season leading the league with 36 touchdowns and recorded the third 4,000-yard season of his career.

With first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, Green Bay secured three-straight wins to punch their ticket as the No. 7 seed. After filling in for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, it will be Love's first playoff start. Here is everything to know about how to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game, plus all the best live streaming options for Super Wild Card Weekend.

What time is the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys game?

The postseason NFC battle between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys is set to kick off Sunday, January 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys Game Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys playoff game will be airing on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NFL matchup if you're not home.

How to Watch the Packers vs. Cowboys Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Below, view the NFL playoff schedule with game times, television stations and streaming services to ensure you don't miss any of the must-watch matchups this weekend.

Saturday, January 13

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys , 4:30 p.m. (Fox, Sling TV, FuboTV)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, FuboTV)

Monday, January 15

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Sling TV, FuboTV)

