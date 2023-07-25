Lionel Messi made his MLS debut on Friday, July 21 in his first game for Inter Miami CF. After a 2-1 win over Mexico's Cruz Azul, Messi and Inter Miani are back in action tonight as the 2023 Leagues Cup continues.

Inter Miami faces off against Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25 at Inter Miami's home stadium DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) and will stream on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

Watch on MLS Season Pass

Available on the Apple TV app, MLS Season Pass is the exclusive destination to watch every live Major League Soccer regular-season match, the entire postseason, and Leagues Cup.

What is MLS Season Pass?

Available in more than 100 countries and regions, Apple TV's MLS Season Pass App is a new streaming service featuring "every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup1 all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts," according to Apple. This is a first in live sports broadcasting.

In addition to being a viewing hub for MLS games and League Cup games, MLS Season Pass App is also home to hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games.

How much does MLS Season Pass Cost?

The standalone monthly cost is $14.99 per month, or $99 for the entire season. In May 2023, MLS announced a midseason rate for MLS Season Pass for $49 for the remainder of the calendar year. That means you can get Apple TV's MLS Season Pass for 50% off.

Even better, if you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get a bigger discount and sign up for $12.99 per month or $39 per season.

