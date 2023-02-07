How to Watch LeBron James Break the NBA Scoring Record

Even if you're not a basketball fan, you know about LeBron James' stellar career. The Los Angeles Laker is one of the most successful basketball players of all time: he was the youngest player to be named NBA Rookie of the Year, helped the USA Olympic basketball team win three gold medals, and has a reported net worth of $1 billion.

Now, the decorated athlete is about to break the all-time NBA scoring record within his next few games — and you can watch it happen live.

Currently, the scoring record holder is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Laker (and Buck) himself, with a total of 38,387 points during his 20-year career. James, with a current total of 38,352 points scored, is just a game or two away from beating that record — his scoring average this season is 30 points per game, and he needs 36 more points to make history.

"It's still mind-boggling to myself," James told ESPN this week. "I've set out goals throughout my whole career -- I wanted to be Rookie of the Year, I wanted to be MVP in this league, I wanted to win championships, be an All-Star. I wanted to lead the league in assists. I wanted to make All-Defensive team, be Defensive Player of the Year. I never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring, or for sure never said I wanted to be the all-time leader in scoring.

Ironically, James has never thought of himself as much of a scorer. "That's never been a dream of mine," he told ESPN. "To sit here and actually be on the brink of it happening, it's pretty crazy."

Below, we've gathered everything you need to know in order to catch the record-breaking game live this week.

How to watch the Lakers vs Thunder game

James' next opportunity to break the NBA scoring record is tonight: Tuesday, February 7 at 10 p.m. EST. You can watch the game with cable on ESPN, or stream it on Sling TV, fuboTV or Hulu with Live TV.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch on fuboTV

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

How to watch the Lakers vs Bucks game

If James doesn't break the NBA record during Tuesday's game, you'll have another chance to watch him make history during the Lakers vs Bucks game on Thursday, February 9 at 10 p.m. EST.

