It's time to fill out your brackets because the full 2023 men’s NCAA tournament bracket is out now. On Tuesday, March 14, March Madness tips off with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. Like last year, the NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks and we've got you covered on how to watch 2023 March Madness from anywhere.

From the First Four games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week to the Final Four and the National Championship game, the NCAA has set the times and channels for each game during this year’s tournament.

How to watch 2023 March Madness online

The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you want access to allthe March Madness games online, that's happening on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu begins streaming with Sunday Selection and their live coverage won't stop until the nail-biting March Madness Championship Game ends. Both Sling and Hulu are not just sharing the men's games, the live TV streaming services also streaming the fast-paced women's tournament too.

Men's March Madness 2023 Schedule

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in the NCAA March Madness tournament. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday with the First Four games. The First Four and the round of 64 teams is set. Here’s the full NCAA schedule with times and channels for each game during this year's tournament:

First Four (Tuesday, March 14)

No. 16 Southeast Missouri State (19–16) vs. Texas A&M-CC (23–10): 6:30 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 11 Pittsburgh (22–11) vs. Mississippi State (21–12): 9 p.m. ET, truTV

First Four (Wednesday, March 15)

No. 16 Texas Southern (14–20) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19–15): 6:30 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 11 Nevada (22–10) vs. Arizona St. (22–12): 9 p.m. ET, truTV

First Round Games (Thursday, March 16)

No. 9 Maryland (21–12) vs. No. 8 West Virginia (19–14): 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 13 Furman (27–7) vs. No. 4 Virginia (25–7): 12:45 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 10 Utah State (26–8) vs. No. 7 Missouri (24–9): 1:40 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 16 Howard (22–12) vs. No. 1 Kansas (27–7): 2 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 1 Alabama (29–5): 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 12 Charleston (31–3) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (27–6): 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 15 Princeton (21–8) vs. No. 2 Arizona (28–6): 4:10 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 9 Illinois (20–12) vs. No. 8 Arkansas (20–13): 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 9 Auburn (20–12) vs. No. 8 Iowa (19–13): 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts (30–4) vs. No. 5 Duke (26–8): 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 15 Colgate (26–8) vs. No. 2 Texas (26–8): 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 10 Boise State (24–9) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (21–11): 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22–12) vs. No. 1 Houston (31–3): 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 13 Louisiana (26–7) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (23–10): 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 10 Penn State (22–13) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (25–9): 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville (27–7) vs. No. 2 UCLA (29–5): 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV

First Round Games (Friday, March 17)

No. 10 USC (22–10) vs. No. 7 Michigan St. (19–12): 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. (26–8) vs. No. 3 Xavier (25–9): 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara (27–7) vs. No. 3 Baylor (22–10): 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 12 VCU (27–7) vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26–7): 2:00 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 15 Vermont (23–10) vs. No. 2 Marquette (28–6): 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State (19–13): 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 11 NC State (23–10) vs. No. 6 Creighton (21–12): 4:00 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 13 Iona (27–7) vs. No. 4 UConn (25–8): 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue (29–5): 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 11 Providence (21–11) vs. No. 6 Kentucky (21–11): 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 12 Drake (27–7) vs. No. 5 Miami (25–7): 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon (24–11) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (28–5): 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (31–3) vs. No. 8 Memphis (26–8): 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 14 Montana St. (25–9) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (23-9): 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 13 Kent State (28–6) vs. No. 4 Indiana (22–11): 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU (21–12): 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV

Round of 32 (Saturday, March 18)

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 3: 5 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 4: 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 8: 9:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Round of 32 (Sunday, March 19)

Game 1: 12 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. CBS

Game 3: 5 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 4: 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: 7 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 8: 9:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Sweet 16 (Thursday, March 23)

Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Sweet 16 (Friday, March 24)

Game 1: 6:15 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 3: 8:45 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Elite Eight (Saturday, March 25)

Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Elite Eight (Sunday, March 26)

Game 1: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 4:55 p.m. ET, CBS

Final Four (Saturday, April 1)

Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Championship Game (Monday, April 3)

Game: 9 p.m. ET, CBS

How to watch 2023 March Madness for free

If there are specific games you want to watch that will air on CBS, Paramount Plus does offer a free seven-day trial to new users. Keep in mind that this will not give you access to the entire NCAA March Madness tournament. Because the men's basketball tournament takes place over three weeks, you run the chance of missing out on the fun if your team progresses.

ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Stand-outs Marcus Sasser from the Houston Cougars, Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks or Zach Edey from Purdue are poised to make history. Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is about to break "Pistol" Pete Maravich's long-held scoring record. And we can't lie, half the fun is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. And somehow it's just as fun when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket.

Once you've got your streaming plan, it’s time to start planning watch parties for this year’s madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Check out all the best March Madness TV deals happening right no to upgrade your viewing setup.

