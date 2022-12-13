Here at ET, we like the holidays. Seriously, we really do.

And any fan of the holiday season knows it doesn't officially kick off until Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas herself, says it's time.

Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" must be present on every playlist, as well as her other Christmas hits. And what's better than hearing them on a music streaming platform or even on vinyl? Watching her sing those Christmas songs live in concert, of course! And this year we're getting just that, thanks to her spectacular Christmas concert, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, airing December 20 at 8 PM on CBS. And that's not the only gift: The very next day, the special will be available to stream again and again on Paramount+.

A few weeks ago, Mariah Carey shared on Instagram that she would be hosting two Christmas concerts in December.

But with only two dates – one in New York and one in Toronto – many fans were left without a chance to experience the holiday magic of Carey performing her timeless holiday hits. But thanks to CBS, Paramount+ and a bit of holiday magic, anyone can watch Mariah Carey's spectacular concert in the comfort of their own home.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All isn't the first holiday special from the five-time Grammy winner. Carey released her first holiday extravaganza in 2020 and followed up the fun in 2021 with her second. Both specials are on Apple TV+ and give an inside look into why Christmas is so important to her.

