Get over here! And watch Mortal Kombat when it comes out on Friday. The fighting video game movie adaptation is the latest film to come out on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time, and it will be live on the streaming platform for 31 days after initial release.

Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan and is the first adaptation of the iconic franchise since 1995. From the looks of the Mortal Kombat trailer, the movie should be an epic time, so whether you want to watch the fatalities from the comfort of your couch, or venture out to a movie theater -- if they are open near you -- we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know for how to watch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max and in theaters.

When does Mortal Kombat come out? The movie's release date is Friday, April 23 on HBO Max and in theaters.

How to watch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max: Subscribe to HBO Max, where the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

And remember, Mortal Kombat will only be on HBO Max for 31 days, so be sure to catch it before May 24.

How to watch Mortal Kombat in theaters: Thankfully, theaters are opening in more places, and if you want to check if you can watch Mortal Kombat in a theater near you, visit the Mortal Kombat tickets website for more details.

