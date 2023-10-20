Streaming

How to Watch Pac-12 Football Games Without Cable: Week 8 Schedule and Live Streaming

USC Arizona State
Bruce Yeung/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:24 PM PDT, October 20, 2023

Here's how to watch every Pac-12 college football game kicking off across the country this week.

We're more than halfway through the 2023 college football season with Week 8 bringing an action-packed slate this weekend. The 14-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8.

The Pac-12 is still one of this season’s biggest conferences. For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch Pac-12 college football games online without cable, plus this week's schedule.

How to Watch Pac-12 Football Online Without Cable

In 2023, Pac-12 football games will be shown on ABC, FS1, ESPN and the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network will show 35 games, while FS1 and ESPN will each show 45 games.

If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Pac-12 games is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as ABC, ESPN and FS1. You can add the Sports Extra for access to Pac-12 Network for $11 per month. 

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA matchups.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 Pac-12 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Pac-12 football games in Week 8, including dates, times and TV channels.

All time Eastern.

Week 8

Saturday, October 21

  • Washington State vs. Oregon - 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)
  • Utah vs. USC - 8 p.m. EST (FOX)
  • Arizona State vs. Washington - 10:30 p.m. EST (FS1)
  • UCLA vs. Stanford - 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

