We're in the second half of the 2023 college football season as Week 8 starts today. The action-packed 14-week season continues with another stacked lineup of football games leading up to the Playoff National Championship on January 8. This week brings four AP Top 25 matchups, including No. 7 Penn State's trip to No. 3 Ohio State.

For games that you can't attend in person, you'll want to make sure your TV streaming options are ready. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 college football season online without cable, plus the second week's schedule.

What channel is NCAA college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, CBS, NBC, Fox, FS1 and ABC. There will also be a few games on ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to Watch College Football Live Without Cable

The best way to stream the 2023 college football season without cable is on Sling TV. Most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC), in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network. With Sling TV's Orange + Blue package, you'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NCAA and NFL matchups.

For replays, post-game coverage and analysis, you can add Sling's Sports Extras for an additional $15 per month. This will get you access to the NFL Redzone, ACCN ESPN and Big Network. Paramount+ can also be added for $6 per month to watch every Power 5 match.

Hulu + Live TV will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, and SECN. With over 90 live TV channels, you'll also get access to ESPN+ for even more college football.

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 8

Below, find the full Week 8 schedule of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Tuesday, October 17

Middle Tennessee at Liberty | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Southern Miss at South Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, October 18

Florida International at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

New Mexico State at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday, October 19

Rice at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

James Madison at Marshall | 7 p.m. | ESPN

North Carolina Central at Morgan State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, October 20

SMU at Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, October 21

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN

Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS

Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports

Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX

Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX

Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2

No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

