This Sunday will be a big day for Prince Harry and his fans. On January 8, the Duke of Sussex will sit down for two new tell-all interviews with 60 Minutes and ITV. Here’s what you need to know:

On this Sunday’s edition of 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper will interview Harry about his upcoming memoir, Spare— out January 10. The royal’s first American TV interview regarding his explosive new book will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, across the pond, the famous Brit will speak with ITV's Tom Bradby in a new special, Prince Harry: The Interview. The 90-minute feature will dive into the issues that prompted Harry’s 2020 departure from his senior royal duties. In a recent teaser for the ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said he wants both King Charles III and Prince William "back" in his life amid ongoing tensions with the royal family.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back," Harry is seen telling ITV's Tom Bradby. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," the royal goes on to say.

Looking to tune in to the latest chapter of the unfolding royals story? Here’s how to watch both of these highly anticipated Prince Harry interviews.

How to watch Prince Harry on 60 Minutes

Prince Harry’s new 60 Minutes interview will air at 7 p.m. ET this Sunday, January 8 on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch Prince Harry: The Interview on ITV

Over in the UK, the royal’s explosive new interview with British broadcast network, ITV, will air at ​9 p.m. local time on Sunday January 8. British audiences can simply tune into ITV1 or stream the interview after it airs on ITVX.

If you want to tune into Harry’s ITV interview from the US, you’re going to need access to a VPN, because ITV’s content is geo-restricted to the UK.

A virtual private network (VPN) can cloak your TV, laptop, smartphone and more devices, by hiding your IP address and encrypting internet traffic. While VPNs can help you dodge cookies and protect your data, they’re also used by many to get around region restrictions on streaming sites such as Netflix, Hulu and, in this case, ITV and ITVX.

The use of a VPN is not illegal, but it does violate some streaming platform’s terms of use.

To watch Prince Harry: The Interview, you'll need to use a VPN to access ITV's streaming platform, ITVX.

