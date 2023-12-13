Taylor Swift hasn't even completed her Eras Tour yet, but it's already breaking all the records, including having the highest-grossing concert film ever. It's no surprise as her breathtaking performances and stunning visual elements during this tour are beyond compare.

At the end of August, Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film, which gave her supporters the opportunity to see her concert in theaters. Now, as a birthday treat, she's giving fans a new way to enjoy the Eras Tour once again — in the comfort of their own homes.

Posting to Instagram, Swift explained, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"

The film is now available to rent as of December 13 from various platforms, including Apple TV+ and Prime Video. The price to rent the concert film is $19.89 on both platforms.

Even those who viewed Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour film in theaters will want to catch this extended version that features three new songs according to her post, "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour documentary release date:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film premiered in theaters on October 13, 2023. The concert movie is now available to rent as of December 13 through Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch on Prime Video

