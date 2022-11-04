How to Watch The 2022 CMA Awards: Hosts, Performers, Nominees and More
Country music celebrates its biggest night of the year on November 9, and this year’s CMA Awards features a star-studded lineup of performances that country music listeners certainly won’t want to miss.
Hosted by two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning, the 56th annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
The awards ceremony will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Elle King featuring The Black Keys, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Hardy, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and more.
Opening with a tribute to the legendary Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 90, you don't want to miss out on country music’s biggest night of the year. Keep reading to find out how to tune into the 2022 CMA Awards.
When are the CMA Awards this year?
The 2022 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Where to watch the 2022 CMA Awards?
The country music awards show will air live on ABC. If you can't watch it live, you can stream it the following day on Hulu. Want to watch the awards ceremony in real time, but don't have cable? A Hulu + Live TV subscription will give you access to ABC.
Hulu's ad-supported, next day streaming plans start at $8/month. For access to Hulu + Live TV, plans start at $70/month.
Who is nominated at this year’s CMA Awards?
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Song of the year
“Buy Dirt” — songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” –songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand in My Boots” — songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things a Man Oughta Know” — songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Female vocalist of the year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
For the complete list of nominees, check out the full CMA Awards list here.
