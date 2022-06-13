How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open

Some of the world's premier golfers are set to take to the course in Brookline, Massachusetts, this week, as the 2022 U.S. Open kicks off for what might be its most anticipated (and controversial) showcase yet.

With golf's third major championship of the season right around the corner, fans and viewers alike are gearing up to tune into one of the sport's most prestigious events — the 2022 U.S. Open. Hailed for its expansive history throughout the sport of golf, the tournament has played host to some of the most triumphant wins for the sport's biggest stars — many of whom are expected to compete in this year's showcase, too.

Sign Up for Peacock

Even in the midst of the golf world's latest LIV Golf controversy, golf fans can still get excited to see their favorite golfers tee off in the tournament, with players like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Phil Mickelson and many more, all expected to compete in what will undoubtedly be a can't-miss sporting event to watch — even if just for the drama alone.

Here's everything to know about how, when and where to watch golf's biggest showcase — the 2022 U.S. Open.

David Cannon/Getty Images

When is the 2022 U.S. Open? One of golf's most historic tournaments is set to take place from June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Where can I watch the 2022 U.S. Open? Beyond the live broadcasts on NBC and the USA Network, the 2022 U.S. Open will also be available to stream via platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, Sling and Hulu.

How can I watch the 2022 U.S. Open? There are a number of different ways to catch this year's 2022 U.S. Open on your home screen. While those with cable will be able to watch the tournament on NBC and USA Network channels, viewers can also catch all the action through a few, select streamers — though you'll need a subscription to tune in on platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, Sling and Hulu.

Peacock will provide daily coverage of the tournament via its Premium tier — which is available to subscribers for $5 monthly/$50 annually, or $10 monthly/$100 annually for its ad-free premium tier. FuboTV has 100+ live channels and offers a 7-day free trial to test out the platform — with its most basic plan costing $70/month. Sling gives viewers the opportunity to stream the best of TV, with plans that feature access to live sports, news and entertainment — for as low as $35/month. And since Hulu has live sports, viewers can tune into the year's biggest tournaments with the streamer's basic, $7/month plan.

RELATED CONTENT:

18 Golf Gifts for Father's Day That Dad Will Actually Use This Season

How to Watch MLB Games Online Without Cable

Tom Brady Launches a Golf Apparel Line: Shop the New Collection

How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' and the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sequel

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week