PGA Championship 2022: How to Watch, TV Schedule, and Streaming

As one of the four men's major golf competitions, the PGA Championship is one you don't want to miss as a golf fanatic. If you aren't sure how you can watch this year's event, we have all the details you need to know on where and how you can watch the 2022 PGA Championship.

Whether you're watching the PGA Championship with your fellow golf-obsessed friends or during your downtime on the weekend, you'll want to witness your favorite competitors' swings this year. While you can tune into the live coverage on ESPN (and CBS, starting on Saturday, May 21), you can also stream the 2022 PGA Championship from virtually anywhere with ESPN+.

Sign Up for ESPN+

2022 PGA Championship TV Schedule

The 2022 PGA Championship starts on Thursday, May 19, at 11 a.m ET / 8 a.m. PT, and the championship continues through Sunday, May 22. The 104th PGA Championship will take place at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK.

Here’s the full PGA TV schedule for the week (all times are ET):

Thursday, May 19: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 20: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 21: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 22: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Where to Stream 2022 PGA Championship Without Cable

If you don't have access to ESPN or CBS on your cable plan, don't worry. You can still stream every moment of the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN+ or you can get the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle to start streaming.

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ Watch every competitor at the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN+, and get access to an extensive archive of exclusive on-demand content, right at your fingertips. $7 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up

2022 PGA Championship Streaming Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Round 1 ESPN+ Coverage: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Round 2 ESPN+ Coverage: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 2-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Round 3 ESPN+ Coverage: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Round 3 ESPN Telecast: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 12-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 3 CBS Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY, MAY 22

Round 4 ESPN+ Coverage: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Round 4 ESPN Telecast: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Featured Holes (16, 17 and 18): 12-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Round 4 CBS Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Who is Playing in the 2022 PGA Championship

There are over 100 top golfers competing in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, so we can't name-drop every athlete. However, here are just a few of the highly anticipated golfers completing this year: Russel Knox, Francesco Molinari, Matt Jones, Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Bio Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kevin Na, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, and Hideki Matsuyama.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer to Actually Use This Season

How to Watch 'Conversations With Friends'

How to Watch 'The Time Traveler's Wife' Series Starring Rose Leslie

How to Watch 'Candy' — New True-Crime Series Starring Jessica Biel

How to Watch the Original 'Top Gun' Ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

How to Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'