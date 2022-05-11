Shopping

The 16 Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer to Actually Use This Season

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
golf gifts 1280
Amazon, Nike, Dick's Sporting Goods

Know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them? The 2022 PGA Championship is just days away on May 22 , which means that the golfers in your life are more than ready to hit the green. And we're sure they're dying to refresh and renew their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game after the long winter months away.

From thoughtful golf gifts to presents that they'll actually use this spring, we've put together gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. We combed through all the freshest golf styles and athletic sites for the best deals on top products, like the highly sought-after Arccos Caddie link and sensors — golf's first smart game analyzer to help improve their game in real time — and the Garmin GPS watch, which provides performance breakdowns to guide their practice and help decide what's the right equipment for each shot.

For the less tech-savvy, we found gift ideas that range from customized golf ball markers and balls, best-selling bags and cutting edge clubs to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse. Not to leave out beginner golfers, we also found a few great gift options for junior golfers. After all, quality golf gifts aren't just for Father's Day. 

Ahead, shop the best golf gifts for every golfer on your list to start improving their swing this spring.

Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes
Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes
Nike
Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoes

Feel good in these golf shoes made from fully sustainable materials. The breathable design and lightweight traction pattern will keep you comfortable from the course to the clubhouse and everywhere in between.

$70
The Cutter Wedge
The Cutter Wedge
Amazon
The Cutter Wedge

Instantly upgrade your golf game with the new Cutter wedge, made with 66% less leading edge than the average club for a lighter, faster golf swing. With substantially less drag or friction, you'll be shocked at how much this one club will improve your shot. 

$129$120
Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link
Arccos Caddie Link
Amazon
Arccos Caddie Bundle: Smart Sensors and Link

Track your shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise yardage in the game. 

$310
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC Jogger

These versatile joggers give a modern upgrade to the traditional golf style. Designed to be on the move with wrinkle-resistant fabric, he'll love the versatility of these pants. 

 

$128
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel
Amazon
Microfiber Waffle Pattern Golf Towel (3-pack)

Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag. 

$13
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $75 off AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$249$175
Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes
Adidas
Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes

Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole  to add support and comfort.

$140
Walter Hagen Canvas Embroidered Golf Belt
Walter Hagen Men's Canvas Embroidered Golf Belt
Golf Galaxy
Walter Hagen Canvas Embroidered Golf Belt

Top off your spring look with this embroidered belt, available in three whimsical patterns that will make you the talk of the clubhouse.

$16 AND UP
Travis Matthew Between The Lines Golf Glove
Between The LIne Golf Glove
Travis Matthew
Travis Matthew Between The Lines Golf Glove

Spiff up your golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly. 

$35
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch
Dick's Sporting Goods
Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch

If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time.

$200
Golf Score Book
Golf Score Book
Amazon
Golf Score Book

Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track your golf game. Keep a physical copy of your scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.

$40
Theragun Wave Solo Massager
Theragun Wave Solo Massager
Amazon
Theragun Wave Solo Massager

Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. 

$79
Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo

This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this spring season. 

$7 AND UP
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls
Amazon
Wilson Sleeve of 3 Personalized Golf Balls

Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.

$20
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag
Dick's Sporting Goods
Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag

Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. 

$190
Athleta Fairway Golf Skort 16"
Fairway Golf Skort 16"
Athleta
Athleta Fairway Golf Skort 16"

Be the most stylish person on the green in this breathable skort from Athleta, available in four eye-catching colors.

$69

Best Gifts for Junior Golfers:

Travis Mathew J Rally Time Youth Polo
Travis Mathew J Rally Time Youth Polo
Travis Mathew
Travis Mathew J Rally Time Youth Polo

Make your junior golfer's day with this palm tree patterned polo, guaranteed to be a hit on and off the golf course.

$50
PutterBall Golf Pong Game Set
PutterBall Golf Pong Game Set
Amazon
PutterBall Golf Pong Game Set

Make golf practice even more fun with this portable putting green game, complete with two multi-colored putters and balls. 

$180
Golf Ball Marker with Magnetic Hat Clip
Golf Ball Marker with Magnetic Hat Clip
Amazon
Golf Ball Marker with Magnetic Hat Clip

Customize this engravable golf marker with your golfer's favorite motivational Star Wars quote or something else entirely for a fun lucky charm they'll take with them to the course every game.

$20
Athleta Girl Ace Skort
Athleta Girl Ace Skort
Athleta
Athleta Girl Ace Skort

Your girl will play with confidence in this ultra-comfy skort from Athleta with hidden zip pocket to keep an extra ball safe.

$45
Golf Ball Texture Triple Walled Insulated Tumbler
Golf Ball Texture Triple Walled Insulated Tumbler
Amazon
Golf Ball Texture Triple Walled Insulated Tumbler

Sneak an Arnold Palmer onto the green in this golf ball patterned water bottle that will keep beverages cool even on the hottest day. 

$19

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

20 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon

Allbirds Spring Deals: Save 25% On Sneakers, Running Shoes and More

Tumi Suitcases and More Luggage Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack