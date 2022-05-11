Know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them? The 2022 PGA Championship is just days away on May 22 , which means that the golfers in your life are more than ready to hit the green. And we're sure they're dying to refresh and renew their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game after the long winter months away.

From thoughtful golf gifts to presents that they'll actually use this spring, we've put together gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. We combed through all the freshest golf styles and athletic sites for the best deals on top products, like the highly sought-after Arccos Caddie link and sensors — golf's first smart game analyzer to help improve their game in real time — and the Garmin GPS watch, which provides performance breakdowns to guide their practice and help decide what's the right equipment for each shot.

For the less tech-savvy, we found gift ideas that range from customized golf ball markers and balls, best-selling bags and cutting edge clubs to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse. Not to leave out beginner golfers, we also found a few great gift options for junior golfers. After all, quality golf gifts aren't just for Father's Day.

Ahead, shop the best golf gifts for every golfer on your list to start improving their swing this spring.

The Cutter Wedge Amazon The Cutter Wedge Instantly upgrade your golf game with the new Cutter wedge, made with 66% less leading edge than the average club for a lighter, faster golf swing. With substantially less drag or friction, you'll be shocked at how much this one club will improve your shot. $129 $120 Buy Now

Lululemon ABC Jogger Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers give a modern upgrade to the traditional golf style. Designed to be on the move with wrinkle-resistant fabric, he'll love the versatility of these pants. $128 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $75 off AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $175 Buy Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time. $200 Buy Now

Golf Score Book Amazon Golf Score Book Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track your golf game. Keep a physical copy of your scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan. $40 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. $79 Buy Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $190 Buy Now

Best Gifts for Junior Golfers:

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

20 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon

Allbirds Spring Deals: Save 25% On Sneakers, Running Shoes and More

Tumi Suitcases and More Luggage Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack