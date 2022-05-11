The 16 Best Golf Gifts for Every Golfer to Actually Use This Season
Know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them? The 2022 PGA Championship is just days away on May 22 , which means that the golfers in your life are more than ready to hit the green. And we're sure they're dying to refresh and renew their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game after the long winter months away.
From thoughtful golf gifts to presents that they'll actually use this spring, we've put together gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. We combed through all the freshest golf styles and athletic sites for the best deals on top products, like the highly sought-after Arccos Caddie link and sensors — golf's first smart game analyzer to help improve their game in real time — and the Garmin GPS watch, which provides performance breakdowns to guide their practice and help decide what's the right equipment for each shot.
For the less tech-savvy, we found gift ideas that range from customized golf ball markers and balls, best-selling bags and cutting edge clubs to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse. Not to leave out beginner golfers, we also found a few great gift options for junior golfers. After all, quality golf gifts aren't just for Father's Day.
Ahead, shop the best golf gifts for every golfer on your list to start improving their swing this spring.
Feel good in these golf shoes made from fully sustainable materials. The breathable design and lightweight traction pattern will keep you comfortable from the course to the clubhouse and everywhere in between.
Instantly upgrade your golf game with the new Cutter wedge, made with 66% less leading edge than the average club for a lighter, faster golf swing. With substantially less drag or friction, you'll be shocked at how much this one club will improve your shot.
Track your shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise yardage in the game.
These versatile joggers give a modern upgrade to the traditional golf style. Designed to be on the move with wrinkle-resistant fabric, he'll love the versatility of these pants.
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag.
Get $75 off AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.
Top off your spring look with this embroidered belt, available in three whimsical patterns that will make you the talk of the clubhouse.
Spiff up your golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly.
If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time.
Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track your golf game. Keep a physical copy of your scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.
Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you.
This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this spring season.
Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
Be the most stylish person on the green in this breathable skort from Athleta, available in four eye-catching colors.
Best Gifts for Junior Golfers:
Make your junior golfer's day with this palm tree patterned polo, guaranteed to be a hit on and off the golf course.
Make golf practice even more fun with this portable putting green game, complete with two multi-colored putters and balls.
Customize this engravable golf marker with your golfer's favorite motivational Star Wars quote or something else entirely for a fun lucky charm they'll take with them to the course every game.
Your girl will play with confidence in this ultra-comfy skort from Athleta with hidden zip pocket to keep an extra ball safe.
Sneak an Arnold Palmer onto the green in this golf ball patterned water bottle that will keep beverages cool even on the hottest day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year
20 Best Menswear Deals to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe
Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon
Allbirds Spring Deals: Save 25% On Sneakers, Running Shoes and More
Tumi Suitcases and More Luggage Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack