The 2022 World Series Continues On November 5 — Here's How to Watch the Astros vs. Phillies Live
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series title in franchise history. The 2022 World Series enters Game 6 on November 5 with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros going head-to-head. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston this weekend.
Philadelphia hosted its first World Series game in 13 years on Tuesday. The Astros are playing in their fourth World Series over the last six seasons and are just one win away from the MLB championship title.
The 2022 Fall Classic will air exclusively on Fox, but here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the World Series online without cable.
What is the 2022 World Series schedule?
Game 6 of the 2022 Fall Classic is taking place on Saturday, November 5. Game times for the 2022 World Series are:
- Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Oct. 28, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 29, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 5: Astros at Phillies, Thursday, Nov. 3, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 6: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
- Game 7 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros, Sunday, Nov. 6, Fox (5:03 p.m. PT).
How do I watch the World Series online without cable?
If you want to watch the 2022 World Series online, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games. There are multiple options for watching the World Series on your couch, without renewing that year-long cable contract, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.
Hulu+ Live TV now comes bundled with ESPN+ (and Disney+), so you can watch the MLB season as well as over 75 live TV channels and a huge library of movies and media content for one low monthly price without an annual contract.
