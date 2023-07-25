The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is underway. The biggest international tournament in women's soccer is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand this year. For the first time, 32 teams — eight more than the previous edition held in France — will face off for the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy.

The USA women's team won their first match on Friday, July 21 against the Vietnam soccer team. The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) has a majorly skilled team this year, including 2022 MVP Sophia Smith, high scorer Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA all-star Dennis Rodman) who was the youngest player to be drafted as of 2021, and completed her first season with the title Rookie of the Year.

Tomorrow, July 26, the USA team goes up against team Netherlands, a well-matched foe. If the U.S. ladies pull off this win, this could be the year for the USWNT to secure their fifth World Cup title.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup online:

You won't want to miss a second of this competitive soccer series, including the sure-to-be nail-biting match between the USA and Netherlands, which will be airing on FOX and FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

If you don't have a TV provider package allowing you to watch these channels, don't worry; we are here to assist you with options to see the FIFA Women's World Cup via streaming. Basically, to ensure you can cheer on most of the games, you'll need a live TV streaming service, such as SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for free:

While you can't watch the entire FIFA Women's World Cup for free, there is a free 7-day trial for fuboTV, meaning you could time your subscription to watch specific games (like the next USA match) without paying a dime. If your whole family wants to watch all the FIFA action, fuboTV allows you to watch the World Cup on up to 10 screens at once.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup TV schedule:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

New Zealand vs. Phillippines @ 1:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Switzerland vs. Norway @ 4:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Japan vs. Costa Rica @ 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Spain vs. Zambia @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland @ 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1

United States vs. Netherlands @ 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Portugal vs. Vietnam @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Australia vs. Nigeria @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Argentina vs. South Africa @ 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Friday, July 28, 2023

England vs. Denmark @ 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1

China vs. Haiti @ 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Sweden vs. Italy @ 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1

France vs. Brazil @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Panama vs. Jamaica @ 8:30 a.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Korea Republic vs. Morocco @ 12:30 a.m. ET on FOX

Switzerland vs. New Zealand @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Norway vs. Philippines @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Germany vs. Colombia @ 5:30 a.m. ET on FS1

Monday, July 31, 2023

Japan vs. Spain @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Costa Rica vs. Zambia @ 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Canada vs. Australia @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FOX

Ireland vs Nigeria @ 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Portugal vs. United States @ 3:00 a.m. on FOX

Vietnam vs. Netherlands @ 3:00 a.m. on FS1

China vs. England @ 7:00 a.m. on FOX

Haiti vs. Denmark @ 7:00 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Argentina vs. Sweden @ 3:00 a.m. on FOX

South Africa vs. Italy @ 3:00 a.m. on FS1

Panama vs. France @ 6:00 a.m. on FOX

Jamaica vs. Brazil @ 6:00 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Korea Republic vs. Germany @ 6:00 a.m. on FOX

Morocco vs. Colombia @ 6:00 a.m. on FS1

