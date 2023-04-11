After an eventful 82-game season, basketball's biggest tournament is almost here. The 2023 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15 with 16 teams facing off for the Larry O’Brien trophy. The top six teams from each conference automatically earned a spot in the playoffs, and this week's NBA's play-in tournament will determine the final four spots.

If you're looking to watch the play-in tournament and the traditional NBA Playoffs without cable, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the NBA Playoffs online.

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online

This year, games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

The best way for fans to watch postseason games from the NBA Play-In Tournament through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering half off your first month! For games on NBA TV, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50.

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.

When are the NBA Playoffs?

The play-in tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday, April 11 and run through April 14. The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.

NBA Play-In Tournament 2023 Schedule

Tuesday, April 11

No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakersat 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Wednesday, April 12

No. 10 Chicago Bulls vs. No. 9 Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, April 14

Winner of Bulls vs. Raptors at loser of Hawks vs. Heat at 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET on TNT

at 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET on TNT Winner of Thunder vs. Pelicans at loser of Timberwolves vs. Lakersat 9:30 or 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

NBA Playoffs 2023 Schedule

The NBA has released the partial schedule for the first weekend of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The schedule for Saturday, April 15 is set along with the TV channels for streaming.

Saturday, April 15

Nets vs. 76ers (Game 1) at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 7 seed vs. Celtics (Game 1) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Knicks vs. Cavaliers (Game 1) at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

TBD Warriors vs. Kings (Game 1) at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Watch the Playoffs on Sling

Watch the Playoffs on fuboTV

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Apple's 'Friday Night Baseball'

How to Watch AMC's 'Lucky Hank' Starring Bob Odenkirk Without Cable

How to Watch 'Cocaine Bear' at Home - Now Streaming

How to Watch the Revelatory Documentary 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields'

How to Watch 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Online — Now Streaming

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Returns This Summer: Here's How to Watch Online

How to Watch Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves' 'My Kind of Country'

How to Watch 'Swarm" — New Thriller Series Now Streaming