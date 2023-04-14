After an eventful Play-In Tournament this week, basketball's biggest tournament is here. The 2023 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15 with 16 teams facing off for the Larry O’Brien trophy. The Lakers and Hawks secured the the no. 7 seeds in their respective conferences and the final spots in the Playoffs will be determined tonight.

The NBA playoffs will start with four games on ESPN and ABC. If you're looking to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the NBA Playoffs online.

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online

This year, games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

The best way for fans to watch postseason games all the way through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering half off your first month! For games on NBA TV, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50.

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.

When are the NBA Playoffs?

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.

NBA Playoffs 2023 Schedule

The NBA has released the schedule for the first weekend of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The schedules for Saturday and Sunday are set along with the TV channels for streaming.

Saturday, April 15

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN (Game 1)

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC (Game 1)

Sunday, April 16

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 3 p.m. ET on ABC (Game 1)

Bulls/Heat winner vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

Thunder/Timberwolves winner vs. Denver Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT (Game 1)

