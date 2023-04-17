How to Watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs Without Cable: First Round Schedule, Channels and Streaming
After an eventful Play-In Tournament, basketball's biggest tournament is here. The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues every night this week, leading up to the NBA Finals set to take place on June 1.
It's going to be about two months of nearly non-stop NBA action and with many of the game’s best players competing, you’re not going to want to miss a second. If you're looking to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the NBA Playoffs online.
How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online
This year, games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.
The best way for fans to watch postseason games all the way through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering half off your first month! For games on NBA TV, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50.
Sign up for Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all the games on TNT, ESPN and ABC.
For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.
Get 150 channels with fuboTV's most affordable Pro plan, which includes ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT to watch every NBA Playoff game.
When are the NBA Playoffs?
The first round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs is up and running. The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.
NBA Playoffs 2023 Schedule
The NBA has released the first-round NBA Playoff schedule over the next few days. There are multiple games scheduled and airing on different TV channels each night this week. Here's where to livestream today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.
Monday, April 17
- Brooklyn Nets (6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3), 7:30 p.m. on TNT
- Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Sacramento Kings (3), 10 p.m. on TNT
Tuesday, April 18
- Atlanta Hawks (7) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7 p.m. on NBA TV
- New York Knicks (5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4), 7:30 p.m. on TNT
- Los Angeles Clippers (5) vs. Phoenix Suns (4), 10 p.m. on TNT
Wednesday, April 19
- Los Angeles Lakers (7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2), 7:30 p.m. on TNT
- Miami Heat (8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1), 9 p.m. on NBA TV
- Minnesota Timberwolves (8) vs. Denver Nuggets (1) 10 p.m. on TNT
Thursday, April 20
- Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6), 7:30 p.m. on TNT
- Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6), 10 p.m. on TNT
- Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5), 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Friday, April 21
- Boston Celtics (2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7), 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. New York Knicks (5), 8:30 p.m. on ABC
- Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8) 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.
