After an eventful Play-In Tournament, basketball's biggest tournament is here. The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues every night this week, leading up to the NBA Finals set to take place on June 1.

It's going to be about two months of nearly non-stop NBA action and with many of the game’s best players competing, you’re not going to want to miss a second. If you're looking to watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, we've got you covered. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to stream the NBA Playoffs online.

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online

This year, games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will air exclusively on TNT while this year's Western Conference Finals will air on ESPN. Each game of the 2023 NBA Finals will air exclusively on ABC.

The best way for fans to watch postseason games all the way through the NBA Finals is Sling TV. You can get TNT, ESPN, and ABC livestreams as part of Sling’s Orange plan, which costs just $40 a month, but Sling TV is now offering half off your first month! For games on NBA TV, you can subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50.

For a live TV streaming service that offers ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, and TNT, check out fuboTV to watch the NBA playoffs 2023 online. The Pro plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to try it out and stream a few games of the NBA playoffs for free.

When are the NBA Playoffs?

The first round series of the 2023 NBA playoffs is up and running. The 2023 NBA finals begin on Thursday, June 1 and can run until June 18.

NBA Playoffs 2023 Schedule

The NBA has released the first-round NBA Playoff schedule over the next few days. There are multiple games scheduled and airing on different TV channels each night this week. Here's where to livestream today's games, and the rest of the NBA postseason, with or without cable.

Monday, April 17

Brooklyn Nets (6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Golden State Warriors (6) vs. Sacramento Kings (3), 10 p.m. on TNT

Tuesday, April 18

Atlanta Hawks (7) vs. Boston Celtics (2), 7 p.m. on NBA TV

New York Knicks (5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Los Angeles Clippers (5) vs. Phoenix Suns (4), 10 p.m. on TNT

Wednesday, April 19

Los Angeles Lakers (7) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Miami Heat (8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1), 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves (8) vs. Denver Nuggets (1) 10 p.m. on TNT

Thursday, April 20

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6), 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6), 10 p.m. on TNT

Phoenix Suns (4) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5), 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Friday, April 21

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7), 7 p.m. on ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. New York Knicks (5), 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8) 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Watch the Playoffs on Sling

Watch the Playoffs on fuboTV

For the full playoff schedule check out NBA.com.

