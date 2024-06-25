CMA Fest is one of the biggest concert events for country music fans. The annual music festival showcases the best country music artists, like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Brittney Spencer and Lainey Wilson.

The CMA Fest took place from June 6 to June 9 this year, and now audiences can watch the recorded sets from talented musicians from the comfort of their homes. Tonight, on Tuesday, June 25, a three-hour-long CMA Fest TV Special featuring highlights from the event will air on ABC. If you want to see your favorite artists take stage, but don't have cable, FuboTV's free seven-day trial allows you to stream the coverage live at no cost.

ABC's CMA Fest will be hosted by fan-favorite artists Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. The pair will share the most memorable moments from the event and the best of the CMA Fest's incredible performances. Two of Jelly Roll's songs, "Halfway To Hell" featuring Keith Urban and "Save Me," a duet with Lainey Wilson will be shown during the special.

Jelly Roll spoke with ET about his upcoming hosting gig.

"I'm excited to bring energy to the table," he said. "I think me and Ashley are gonna bring a lot of fun, a lot of funny, but also a lot of honesty, right. We're really friends and we're here with our peers and I think you're gonna see that and feel that in a way. You've never felt it when we're out there. I think you're gonna understand how tight the country music community is this year."

Below, find everything you need to know about watching the CMA Fest tonight on ABC along with the performances.

When is the 2024 CMA Fest airing on ABC?

CMA Fest is airing on ABC tonight, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2024 CMA Fest live without cable:

If you have a cable package without ABC — or no cable at all — there are several live television streaming services that offer ABC in their lineup, including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

If you don't mind watching the CMA Fest TV Special the next day, the event will head to Hulu after airing. Plans for Hulu start at $8 per month.

How to watch the 2024 CMA Fest for free:

You can take advantage of FuboTV's or Hulu + Live TV's trials to watch the CMA Fest for free. Simply sign up for the trial period and cancel within the correct time frame to avoid charges. FuboTV's trial is seven days and Hulu + Live TV's trial is three days.

Who is hosting the 2024 CMA Fest TV Special?

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will host of ABC's CMA Fest TV Special.

Who is performing on the 2024 CMA Fest TV Special?

According to the CMA Fest website, viewers will get to see performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Big & Rich, Clint Black, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Terri Clark, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Billy F Gibbons, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Brittney Spencer, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Watch the CMA Fest TV Special trailer

