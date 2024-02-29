The PGA Tour is back in Florida this week for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The tournament used to be known as the Honda Classic, but this year, the long-running event has been renamed the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches. Fresh off his victory in Monday's The Match, Rory McIlroy headlines the action in his third PGA Tour start of the season.

World No. 2 McIlroy is joined by his European Ryder Cup teammates from this past fall in Rome. Chris Kirk is back to defend his 2023 Honda Classic title. The Cognizant Classic also features former U.S. Open champs Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Matthew Fitzpatrick, 2019 British Open champ Shane Lowry and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 2024 Cognizant Classic, including TV coverage, the best livestreaming options and tee times for the first and second rounds.

How to watch the 2024 Cognizant Classic without cable

The Cognizant Classic will air on Golf Channel on Thursday and Friday, as well as the start of play Saturday and Sunday. Coverage will then move to NBC at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. If you don't have cable, the Cognizant Classic can be watched on any of the streaming services below.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Golf Channel and NBC to watch the Cognizant Classic as well as more PGA Tour events. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream all four rounds of the golf tournament for free.

In addition to the PGA Tour, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days of the Cognizant Open. You can also catch NBC's coverage on Saturday and Sunday with Peacock.

NBC's streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

With Round 3 and 4 coverage on NBC this weekend, Sling TV is another option for watching the Cognizant Open.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the golf tournament when you're not home.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will air each round of the Cognizant Classic. ESPN+ will open the action each day at 6:45 with exclusive early coverage in addition to featured group coverage. Check out the complete schedule below.

All times Eastern

Thursday, February 29 — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1 — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 — 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When is the 2024 Cognizant Classic?

The Cognizant Classic will run Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 3 at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach, Florida.

2024 Cognizant Classic TV Schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday, February 29

Live Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV

Round 2 - Friday, March 1

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV

Round 3 - Saturday, March 2

TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV

Round 4 - Sunday, March 3

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV

2024 Cognizant Classic Tee Times

All times Eastern

Round 1

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

7:07 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 a.m. – Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 p.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 p.m. – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 p.m. – Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 a.m. – Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 p.m. – Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

Round 2

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

6:56 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

7:07 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

7:18 a.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

7:29 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

7:40 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

7:51 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

8:02 a.m. – Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

8:13 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

8:24 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

8:35 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

8:46 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

11:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

11:56 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

12:07 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

12:18 p.m. – Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

12:29 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

12:51 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

1:02 p.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

1:13 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

1:24 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:35 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

1:46 p.m. – Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

6:56 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

7:07 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

7:18 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

7:29 a.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

7:40 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

7:51 a.m. – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

8:02 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

8:13 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

8:24 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

8:35 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

8:46 a.m. – Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard

11:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

11:56 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

12:07 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

12:18 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

12:29 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

12:40 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

12:51 p.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

1:02 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

1:13 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

1:24 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

1:35 p.m. – Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

1:46 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

