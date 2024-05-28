Catch all of the French Open's tennis matches with our comprehensive guide.
The 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros is in full swing. For two weeks, the top-ranked tennis players from the ATP and WTA tours are competing in the second Grand Slam of the year. The men's tournament includes Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and 2023 French Open champion Novak Djokovic. In the women's tournament, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and 2023 French Open champion Iga Świątek are all battling it out on the clay court.
Considering many view the French Open at Roland-Garros as one of the toughest and most physically demanding tennis tournaments of the season, these are definitely must-watch matches. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament in the US, including the full schedule and best livestream options.
How to Watch the 2024 French Open Without Cable
The 2024 French Open is being broadcast on USA, NBC (with live coverage on Peacock) and the Tennis Channel for those tuning in from the United States. If you don't have cable, you can watch the tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.
Peacock, the streaming service of NBC, is airing multiple rounds of the tournament along with matches during the men's and women's semis, men's and women's double finals and the men's finals. Plans start at $6 per month, but if you sign up for a yearly plan, you'll get 12 months for the price of 10.
Peacock will air multiple matches live from its streaming platform. This also includes the tennis matches that will be broadcast on NBC.
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream one week of the French Open for free.
Fubo carries NBC, USA, the Tennis Channel along with hundreds of other channels to watch live TV and sports. Watch the French Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.
One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the French Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the tennis tournament, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which includes Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month, and right now Sling TV is offering half off your first month of service on any tier.
The Sling Blue + Sports Extra package gets you access to Tennis Channel along with FS1, ABC, FOX, NBC, NFL Network and more. Get half off your first month for a limited time.
You can also watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament on Hulu + Live TV. You'll get access to NBC and USA automatically, but to watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV you will need the Sports add-on, which costs an additional $9.99 per month on top of the base monthly subscription price of $76.99. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, you can get a three-day free trial to the ad-supported tier of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+.
Access the Tennis Channel on Hulu + Live TV with the Sports Add-on for $9.99 per month. Other channels in the add-on include NFL RedZone and FanDuel TV.
What channel is the 2024 French Open on?
The 2024 French Open is airing live on Tennis Channel, USA and NBC depending on the matches for those in the United States. Those in France can watch the sporting event on France Télévisions.
When is the 2024 French Open?
The 2024 French Open officially began on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Roland-Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on Sunday, June 9.
How to watch the 2024 French Open for free
The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.
That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.
With NordVPN's Standard Plan, take over 60% off the annual pricing and score your first two years for only $89 while safely streaming the French Open for free.
Watch the upcoming 2024 French Open with the help of ExpressVPN. Right now if you sign up for a year of their service, you'll get three additional months for free.
2024 French Open TV Schedule
Below, find out where and when to watch every round of the 2024 French Open. All times Eastern.
Monday, May 27: First Round
5 a.m.-3 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Tuesday, May 28: First Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 29: Second Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 30: Second Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Friday, May 31: Third Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Saturday, June 1: Third Round
5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel
12-3 p.m. - NBC
12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Sunday, June 2: Fourth Round
5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel
12-3 p.m. - NBC
12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock
Monday, June 3: Fourth Round
5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Tuesday, June 4: Quarterfinals
5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel
2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals
5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel
2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis
6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final
9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock
2024 French Open Schedule
The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started today on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.
Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying
Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round
Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round
Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round
Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round
Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round
Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st Round
Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round
Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st Round
Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round
Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round
Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals
Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round
Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round
Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round
Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final
Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals
Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals
Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals
Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final
Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals
Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final
Ladies' Single - Final
Gentlemen's Doubles - Final
Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals
Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final
Gentlemen's Single - Final
