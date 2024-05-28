The 2024 French Open at Roland-Garros is in full swing. For two weeks, the top-ranked tennis players from the ATP and WTA tours are competing in the second Grand Slam of the year. The men's tournament includes Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and 2023 French Open champion Novak Djokovic. In the women's tournament, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and 2023 French Open champion Iga Świątek are all battling it out on the clay court.

Considering many view the French Open at Roland-Garros as one of the toughest and most physically demanding tennis tournaments of the season, these are definitely must-watch matches. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament in the US, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 French Open Without Cable

The 2024 French Open is being broadcast on USA, NBC (with live coverage on Peacock) and the Tennis Channel for those tuning in from the United States. If you don't have cable, you can watch the tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to Peacock, FuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Peacock, the streaming service of NBC, is airing multiple rounds of the tournament along with matches during the men's and women's semis, men's and women's double finals and the men's finals. Plans start at $6 per month, but if you sign up for a yearly plan, you'll get 12 months for the price of 10.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream one week of the French Open for free.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the French Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the tennis tournament, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which includes Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month, and right now Sling TV is offering half off your first month of service on any tier.

You can also watch the 2024 French Open tennis tournament on Hulu + Live TV. You'll get access to NBC and USA automatically, but to watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV you will need the Sports add-on, which costs an additional $9.99 per month on top of the base monthly subscription price of $76.99. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, you can get a three-day free trial to the ad-supported tier of Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+.

What channel is the 2024 French Open on?

The 2024 French Open is airing live on Tennis Channel, USA and NBC depending on the matches for those in the United States. Those in France can watch the sporting event on France Télévisions.

When is the 2024 French Open?

The 2024 French Open officially began on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The Roland-Garros tennis tournament runs for two weeks, ending with the men’s final on Sunday, June 9.

How to watch the 2024 French Open for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open TV Schedule

Below, find out where and when to watch every round of the 2024 French Open. All times Eastern.

Monday, May 27: First Round

5 a.m.-3 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC

11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Tuesday, May 28: First Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Wednesday, May 29: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, May 30: Second Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Friday, May 31: Third Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 1: Third Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Sunday, June 2: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-1 p.m. - Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m. - NBC

12-5:30 p.m. - Peacock

Monday, June 3: Fourth Round

5 a.m.-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Tuesday, June 4: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

5 a.m.-12 p.m. - Tennis Channel

2-5:30 p.m. - Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 6: Women's Semis

6 a.m.-2 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 7: Men’s Semis

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 8: Women’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 9: Men’s Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. - NBC, Peacock

2024 French Open Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started today on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying

Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round

Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st Round

Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round

Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals



Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final

Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals

Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals

Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final

Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final

Ladies' Single - Final

Gentlemen's Doubles - Final

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals

Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final

Gentlemen's Single - Final

