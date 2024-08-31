The 2024 Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, and the competition is as hot as the late summer heat in Monza. Teams meet in Italy for the second time this year, but now they are at one of the most celebrated tracks. The Temple of Speed has been a Formula 1 classic circuit since the ‘50s, featuring long straights and fiercely fast corners that will test the agility of every driver.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed the championship title last year, the race is anything but in the bag this year as both McLaren and Ferrari drivers put increasing pressure on the reigning champ. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix online, including the full schedule and where to stream the F1 race for free.

When is the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

The Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, September 1, 2024. The race starts at 2:00 p.m. local time in Monza, Italy. That’s 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) for fans in the United States.

How to Watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix Without Cable

The F1 Italian Grand Prix will air live on ESPN. If you don't have cable, Formula 1 fans in the U.S. can stream the Italian Grand Prix on Sling TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Sling TV is a great option for watching the Italian Grand Prix without cable this weekend. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Italian Grand Prix if you're not awake early enough to watch the Formula 1 race live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to all the channels you need to watch F1 races online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Sign up now to stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix online for free on Sunday.

In addition to Formula 1 races, Fubo offers NBA, MLB, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game this season.

16 Formula 1 races will stream on ESPN+ in 2024, including the Italian Grand Prix. With ESPN+, you'll get access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, original shows and on-demand content. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix Schedule

Practice 1 — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. ET on August 30

Practice 1 — 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET on August 30

Practice 1 — 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. ET on August 31

Qualifying — 10 to 11 a.m. ET on August 31

Race — 9 a.m. ET on September 1

What channel is the Italian Grand Prix on?

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Where is the 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix?

The 16th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season will take place at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy.

One of the oldest racing circuits, the Monza Circuit is a 3,600 mile track that snakes through northern Italy, with long stretches of straight roads and fast curves that allow drivers to stay on full throttle for almost 80% of the lap. This makes it one of the best races for showcasing the raw speed Formula 1 engines are capable of.

2024 F1 Season Schedule

F1’s 2024 calendar will feature a record-breaking number of Grand Prix events, with 24 races set to take place around the world this season. Check out the remaining rounds below. The full F1 schedule can be found on Formula1.com.

ROUND 16: Italy, August 30 - September 1

ROUND 17: Azerbaijan, September 13-15

ROUND 18: Singapore, September 20-22

ROUND 19: United States (sprint race), October 18-20

ROUND 20: Mexico, October 25-27

ROUND 21: Brazil (spring race), November 1-3

ROUND 22: Las Vegas, November 21-23

ROUND 23: Quatar (sprint race), November 29 - December 1

ROUND 24: Abu Dhabi, December 6-8

