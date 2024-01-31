The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is right around the corner. Festivities kick off tomorrow with 44 of the the NHL's top players set to take the ice in Toronto.

The next few days feature a triple-header of events, beginning with the return of the NHL All-Star Player Draft that will break the competition down down into four teams. Once the 11-player squads have been assembled, they will compete in a 3-on-3 single-elimination format.

Watch NHL All-Star Weekend on Sling TV

Celebrity captains this year include Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Will Arnett and Michael Bublé. Bieber and Arnett are both big fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, so much so that Justin even helped design his favorite team's jersey for this Saturday’s All-Star Game in conjunction with the NHL and Adidas.

Who will be crowned champion? Read on to find out how to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game online, including the schedule, performers, and livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Without Cable

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be broadcast on ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to live stream the All-Star Game is through a subscription to Sling TV as you'll also have access to ESPN for the NHL All-Star Skills.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50, the Orange plan with ESPN to $20, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NHL All-Star Game if you're not home.

U.S. viewers can also watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+. NHL All-Star Thursday and the All-Star Skills Competition will be on ESPN and ESPN+.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get instant access to watch the NHL All-Star Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the NHL All-Star Game online for free.

When is the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend?

Hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3.

NHL All-Star Thursday begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 1 and features the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft. The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will start at 3 p.m. ET on February 3.

Who is performing at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the headliner at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The National Hockey League also recently revealed the addition of more stars to the entertainment lineup.

Country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, known for his hit single "Old Dirt Roads," will perform at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 2. Then multi-platinum duo Loud Luxury will perform during player introductions for the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Reklaws and Kiana Lede will sing the national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively.

