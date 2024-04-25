The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are here. With the NHL’s top 16 teams eyeing Lord Stanley's Cup, the first round of hockey's postseason is well underway. Fans worldwide will want to tune in as the teams battle through four rounds between now and the NHL finals in June.

Watch the Playoffs on Sling TV

The Las Vegas Golden Knights enter the playoffs as the reigning champs while the New York Rangers will look to break the Presidents' Trophy curse. Is this the year Connor McDavid and the Oilers finally win the championship? The NHL never fails to bring the star power or drama during the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, including the schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs Without Cable

The first three rounds of the NHL playoffs will be split airing on ESPN, TNT and TBS in the United States with the exception being that games on Saturday night will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, check out all the best streaming options below.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

Hockey games on any of ESPN's platforms can be streamed through ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC. However, the service doesn’t carry TBS and TNT, so you might miss some early-round playoff action. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

The 2024 NHL Playoff matches on TNT and TBS will be available to stream on Max, but you will miss games on ESPN and ABC. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month.

When do the 2024 NHL playoffs start?

The first round of the NHL playoffs started on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

What channel is the 2024 NHL playoffs on?

The NHL playoffs will air across ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, TNT, and ABC. ESPN and TNT are splitting the second-round series, as well as the conference final.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round schedule. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Lightning at Panthers — April 21, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Lightning at Panthers — April 23, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Panthers at Lightning — April 25, 7 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning — April 27, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers — April 29, TBD

Game 6: Panthers at Lightning — May 1, TBD

Game 7: Lightning at Panthers — May 4, TBD

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 20, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 27, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins — May 4, TBD

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers — April 21, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers — April 23, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals — April 26, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals — April 28, 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers — May 5, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Game 1: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 20, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 22, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 27, 2 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes — May 4, TBD

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Golden Knights at Stars — April 22, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars — April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights — April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights — April 29, TBD

Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Avalanche at Jets — April 21, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Avalanche at Jets — April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Jets at Avalanche — April 26, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Jets at Avalanche — April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Avalanche at Jets — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Jets at Avalanche — May 2, TBD

Game 7: Avalanche at Jets — May 4, TBD

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

Game 1: Predators at Canucks — April 21, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Predators at Canucks — April 23, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: Canucks at Predators — April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Canucks at Predators — April 28, 5 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Predators at Canucks — April 30, TBD

Game 6: Canucks at Predators — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Predators at Canucks — May 5, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: Kings at Oilers — April 22, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD

RELATED CONTENT: