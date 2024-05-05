The highly anticipated second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers starts today. It's a battle between two of the best leagues in the East, with the winner moving on to the Eastern Conference Final. Puck-drop from Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the Playoffs on Sling TV

The top-seeded Rangers swept the Washington Capitals in the first round while the Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in five games. Who will win this series? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 1 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers NHL Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch today's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Lightning vs. Hurricanes NHL playoff game for free.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Hurricanes vs. Rangers NHL Playoff Game today?

Game 1 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers NHL Playoffs series will be played on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Hurricanes vs. Rangers NHL Playoff Game on?

The Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden will be broadcast live by ESPN.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Hurricanes at Rangers, Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

Game 3: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

Game 4: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

Game 5: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD*

Game 6: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD*

Game 7: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

RELATED CONTENT: