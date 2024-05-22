The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup is now down to four teams as the NHL's Eastern Conference and Western Conference Finals get underway. In the East we have the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers, and it's the Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars for the West. After a thrilling conclusion to Round 2, the stage is now set for another couple of intense series.

In the remaining field, Florida has never won a championship while the other three teams haven't taken home the Stanley Cup since the 1990s. Hockey fans looking to stream the Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals have a few different service options to catch every game.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, including the full Eastern Conference and Western Conference schedules along with the best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Without Cable

The Eastern and Western Conference Finals will air across ESPN, ABC and TNT in the United States. If you don't have cable, you can still watch all the Stanley Cup Playoffs action with the best streaming options we'e detailed below.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream all of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN and TNT down to just $30 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that also includes ABC to $50.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

Fubo’s Pro plan offers 199 channels, including ESPN and ABC to watch every Rangers vs. Panthers game. However, the service doesn’t carry TNT, so you would miss the Stars vs. Oilers action. FuboTV comes with 1,000 hours of DVR and is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

The Western Conference Final games on TNT will be available to stream on Max, but you will miss the Eastern Conference games on ESPN and ABC. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month. Max's B/R Sports Add-on currently comes free with the service but will eventually cost an additional $9.99 a month.

Since most of the Eastern Conference Finals are airing on ESPN, you can stream the games with ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

When does the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals start?

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers face off in the Eastern Conference Finals beginning on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The Dallas Stars start their Western Conference series against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

What channel is the Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals on?

The NHL Conference Finals will air across ESPN, ABC and TNT, and ABC. Eastern Conference games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, while Western Conference games will air on TNT.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals schedule. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Ranger at Panthers, Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Panthers at Rangers, Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: Rangers at Panthers, Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: Panthers at Rangers, Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* = If necessary

Western Conference

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers at Stars, Thursday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Oilers at Stars, Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Oilers, Monday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Oilers, Wednesday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Oilers at Stars, Friday, May 31 at TBD (TNT)*

Game 6: Stars at Oilers, Sunday, June 2 at TBD (TNT)*

Game 7: Oilers at Stars, Tuesday, June 4 at TBD (TNT)*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

