The 2024 NBA Conference Finals are underway, with the league’s best teams competing in the most intense games of this year’s postseason. In the East, the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics now enter Game 2. After the Celtics won Game 1 in overtime, tonight's matchup is not one to miss.

If you don't have cable, you can actually watch the Eastern Conference Finals games for free. Catch the entire Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics series for free by taking advantage of FuboTV's seven-day free trial.

Watch Pacers vs. Celtics for Free

The winner of both series will move on to the 2024 NBA Finals. Keep reading to learn everything about how to watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for free, including the full schedule for every NBA game this week.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs for free

NBA Playoff action is spread across several channels — ESPN, NBATV, ABC and TNT. Eastern Conference games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, while Western Conference games will air on TNT.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to over 200 other channels including ESPN and ABC to watch every Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

To catch even more sports, you should consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games.

2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

* = if necessary

