Get ready to watch the top NBA teams ball hard.

We've seen a fiery NBA Playoff season so far, with playing styles and matchups reminiscent of '90s-era basketball. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Conference finals by besting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the young Oklahoma City Thunder team fought hard against the Dallas Mavericks, but all-star Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving will head to the Western Conference finals once again.

After two electrifying Game 7 events, the Indiana Pacers secured their Eastern Conference finals spot by beating the New York Knicks, and Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to the Western Conference finals, stopping last year's NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

If you've been keeping up, you know that seeing every thrilling play hasn't been easy. NBA Playoff action is spread across several channels — ESPN, NBATV, ABC and TNT. Watching every game, especially if you don't have cable, can be a struggle. That's where Sling TV comes in: Sling's Orange Tier includes all of these channels and more, so basketball fans never have to miss a moment.

Watch the Conference Finals on Sling

After a hard-fought and highly entertaining NBA Playoffs so far, we've come down to the final matchups of the East and West. The Boston Celtics will head to the 2024 Eastern Conference finals, where they'll meet the Indiana Pacers. For the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ready to sit courtside from your couch? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the NBA Conference Finals online.

When are the NBA Conference Finals?

The 2023-2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals tip off on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Western Conference finals are currently scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, when the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks battle will take on the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals

Eastern Conference coverage will air on ESPN, with some games simulcast on ABC. TNT is the home of the Western Conference coverage. To watch the full Conference finals series without cable, you'll need a live TV streaming service that includes all of these channels — such as Sling TV.

Sling TV has been a destination for basketball all season long, and now that we've reached the NBA semi-finals, the service that offers ESPN, TNT, ESPN3 and a host of other channels is a main streaming source for catching all the games.

Watch the NBA Conference Finals on Sling TV

Don't miss a moment of the action. Sign up for Sling TV to catch the NBA Playoff Conference Championship series.

2024 NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

* = if necessary

Western Conference

No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 (8:00 ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

* = if necessary

2024 NBA Finals Schedule

Looking ahead, the 2024 NBA Finals (presented by YouTube TV) will start on June 6. ABC is the exclusive broadcaster of the 2024 NBA Finals games.

GAME 1: Thursday, June 6 (8:30 ET)

GAME 2: Sunday, June 9 (8 ET)

GAME 3: Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 ET)

GAME 4: Friday, June 14 (8:30 ET)

GAME 5: Monday, June 17 (8:30 ET)*

GAME 6: Thursday, June 20 (8:30 ET)*

GAME 7: Sunday, June 23 (8 ET)*

* = if necessary

