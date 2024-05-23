The Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics tonight for Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are up 1-0 in the series after a thrilling overtime win on Tuesday. However, Indiana has bounced back well from losses all season. Tip-off from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

After Jaylen Brown hit a game-tying 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining, Boston won Game 1 in overtime with a final score of 133-128. With 261 points between both teams, Tuesday's game was the highest-scoring game so far this postseason. Will the Pacers even things up tonight?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game, including the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Without Cable

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be televised on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Pacers vs. Celtics game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream today's Pacers vs. Celtics playoff game for free. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch the Pacers vs. Celtics game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtic game today?

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals will be played on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtic game on?

Tonight's Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game will air live on ESPN.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

* = if necessary

