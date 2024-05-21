The final four of the 2024 NBA Playoffs are set, with the league’s best teams competing in the most intense games of this year’s postseason. It all kicks off tonight with the Boston Celtics facing the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals starting Wednesday.

If you don't have cable, you can actually watch 2024 NBA Conference Finals games for free. Catch the Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics series for free tonight by taking advantage of FuboTV's seven-day free trial.

Watch Pacers vs. Celtics for Free

The winner of both series will move on to the 2024 NBA Finals. Keep reading to learn everything about how to watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals for free, including the full schedule for every NBA game this week.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference Finals for free

NBA Playoff action is spread across several channels — ESPN, NBATV, ABC and TNT. Eastern Conference games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, while Western Conference games will air on TNT.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to over 200 other channels including ESPN and ABC to watch every Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

When are the NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

The 2023-2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals tip off on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, when the Boston Celtics will take on the Indiana Pacers.

2024 NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference

No. 1 seed Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 (8:30 ET, ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 (8:00 ET, ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 (8:00 ET, ESPN)*

* = if necessary

Western Conference

No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks

GAME 1: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Wednesday, May 22 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 2: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Friday, May 24 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 3: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Sunday, May 26 (8:00 ET, TNT)

GAME 4: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Tuesday, May 28 (8:30 ET, TNT)

GAME 5: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Thursday, May 30 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

GAME 6: Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Saturday, June 1 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

GAME 7: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, Monday, June 3 (8:30 ET, TNT)*

* = if necessary

