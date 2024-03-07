While 69 pro golfers are slated to compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational today, another 132 are competing at Grand Reserve Golf Club in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. This is the first of three straight Additional Events of the season, but it still carries FedEx Cup points for the field.

Watch the Tournament on Peacock

The Puerto Rico Open gives up-and-coming players a chance to earn victory on the PGA Tour. Nico Echavarria won his first PGA Tour event last season and now aims to become the first ever back-to-back winner of the Puerto Rico Open.

It's an action-packed weekend for golf fans. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, including the schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open Without Cable

The Puerto Rico Open will air on Golf Channel. If you don't have cable, you can stream the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on Peacock, FuboTV and Sling TV.

Watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on Peacock

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days of the Puerto Rico Open. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Stream the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on FuboTV

You can also watch the 2024 Puerto Rico Open on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel along with over 180 other channels. Better yet, FuboTV is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Puerto Rico Open online for free.

Stream the 2024 Mexican Open on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 PGA Tour is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer's Blue Tier + Sports Extra plan offers access to PGA Golf on Golf Channel, NBC and ESPN.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package down to $22.50. The Sports Extra plan costs $11 per month. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NBA games when you're not home.

When is the 2024 Puerto Rico Open?

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open will be held from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, 2024. The tournament will be played at Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

2024 Puerto Rico Open TV Schedule

The Puerto Rico Open will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. Find the full Puerto Rico Open TV schedule below. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 7: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 8: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 9: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, March 10: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

RELATED CONTENT: