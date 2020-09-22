It's the one with an all-new cast! Following the announcement that an all-Black cast featuring Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope is teaming up for a table read of one of Friends' most iconic episodes, ET's breaking down how you can watch the sure-to-be epic event.

You won't have to dole out any cash to watch the group read "The One Where No One's Ready," instead you'll just need to sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during the upcoming election. To watch the hour-long table read, simply sign up here ahead of the 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET start time on Tuesday, Sept. 22. After signing up, you'll receive a Zoom link via email.

The table read, which is taking place on National Voter Registration Day, will support When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting.

During the "Zoom Where It Happens" event, Brown will play Ross, while Bathe, his real-life wife, will play Rachel. Aduba will play Phoebe, Sampson will play Joey, Pope will play Chandler and Hinds will play Monica. Gabrielle Union, who appeared in a 2001 episode of Friends, will host, while Salli Richardson-Whitfield is set to direct.

Aduba teased what fans can expect from the table read while speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier after her win at Sunday night's Emmy Awards.

"We'll do it this Tuesday and [it's] a wonderful opportunity to play with Friends," she said. "Jeremy, who was nominated tonight, Sterling as well, you know, a bunch of great talents -- Ryan, my girl, Ryan. [She's] one of the people raising and elevating the conversation along this political path."

