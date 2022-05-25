How to Watch 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

Whether you want to watch the Belcher family on the big screen the moment it comes to theaters or you're looking to rewatch the series from the comfort of your sofa first, we have the details on how, where and when you can watch The Bob's Burgers Movie and catch up on the series.

The Bob's Burgers Movie, releasing in theaters on Friday, takes place after a gigantic sinkhole opens in front of Bob's restaurant. The Bob's Burgers TV series is still going strong and renewed through season 13 on Fox. If you don't have cable and prefer to watch your favorite episodes whenever you want, you can rewatch the Belchers through a Hulu subscription ahead of seeing the family on the big screen.

Get Tickets

Get Hulu

When does The Bob's Burgers Movie come to theaters?

The movie debuts in theaters on Friday, May 27. Get tickets in advance to see The Bob's Burgers Movie.

How to Watch the Bob's Burgers Series

Currently, you can watch all 12 seasons of Bob's Burgers with a Hulu subscription. Hulu's basic plan with advertisements is usually $7/month. For National Streaming Day, you can grab the basic Hulu plan for $1/month through May 27. Otherwise, you can always opt for the ad-free plan for $13/month.

