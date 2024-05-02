The Boston Bruins will try again to wrap up their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Maple Leafs tonight in Game 6. With Boston leading the series at 3-2, Toronto will look to look to grind the Bruins down and even the series one last time. Puck drop in Toronto is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star forward Auston Matthews for the second consecutive must-win game. This morning, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe ruled Matthews out for Game 6 against the Boston Bruins. Toronto kept their season alive without Matthews in Game 5 and pulled off a 2-1 overtime win, so anything is possible tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple NHL playoff game, including the full schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs Without Cable

Game 6 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs series will air on TBS. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game on Sling TV, Max or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the best budget option for streaming the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live. You can also save $30 when you prepay $90 for three months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

The 2024 NHL Playoff matches on TBS and TNT are available to stream on Max with the B/R Sports Add-on. Right now, Max's live sports add-on is free for subscribers. The ad-supported plan for Max costs $10 per month.

With Hulu's live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after 3-day free trial.

What time is the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Playoff Game 6?

Game 6 of the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs series will be played on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the first-round series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at TBD

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

