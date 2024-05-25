The Indiana Pacers are back home tonight for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. It's a battle between the two highest-scoring teams in the league and Boston remains a big favorite for the playoffs. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers game tonight, including the full Eastern Conference Finals schedule and best Game 3 livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 Without Cable

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will be televised on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's Celtics vs. Pacers game with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NBA Conference Finals without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the 2024 NBA Playoffs if you're not home to watch games live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3 for free. Fubo also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

You can watch tonight's Celtics vs. Pacers game with Hulu + Live TV, which comes with access to more than 95 live channels, including ESPN, ABC and TNT. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. After a three-day free trial, prices start at $76.99 per month and subscriptions come with Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ included for free.

What time is the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 today?

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference Finals will be played on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 on?

Tonight's Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics game will air live on ABC.

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Conference Finals Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 NBA Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

GAME 1: Pacers vs. Celtics, Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 2: Pacers vs. Celtics, Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 3: Celtics vs. Pacers, Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

GAME 4: Celtics vs. Pacers, Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

GAME 5: Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 6: Celtics vs. Pacers, Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

GAME 7: Pacers vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

* = if necessary

