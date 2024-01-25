Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight. Here's how to watch the Celtics vs. Heat game.
Tonight, the No. 1-ranked Boston Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in a marquee matchup. It’s a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and the Celtics look to extend their NBA-best record.
The Celtics are coming off a 119-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Meanwhile, the Heat, who have lost four in a row, were beaten 105-96 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The two teams last met in October when the Celtics won the first 119-111.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game tonight, including the best way to watch the 2023-24 NBA season online.
When is the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game?
The Celtics vs. Heat game is happening tonight, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game Without Cable
Tonight’s Celtics vs. Heat game is being broadcast nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA game if you're not home.
All of Sling TV's plans offer access to TNT to watch the Celtics vs. Heat game. Right now, can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.
You can also stream the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including TNT, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.
