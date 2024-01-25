Tonight, the No. 1-ranked Boston Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in a marquee matchup. It’s a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals and the Celtics look to extend their NBA-best record.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat on Sling TV

The Celtics are coming off a 119-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Meanwhile, the Heat, who have lost four in a row, were beaten 105-96 by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The two teams last met in October when the Celtics won the first 119-111.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game tonight, including the best way to watch the 2023-24 NBA season online.

When is the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game?

The Celtics vs. Heat game is happening tonight, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game Without Cable

Tonight’s Celtics vs. Heat game is being broadcast nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA game if you're not home.

You can also stream the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game online with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. With access to more than 90 live channels, including TNT, the streaming service starts at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

