For Week 1 of the NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers are heading to Louisana to take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. While neither team had the best outcomes last season, they both have something to prove in the new year. The football game, which is airing on FOX, can also be streamed live on Sling TV for those without cable.

While each NFL team made changes in the offseason, experts are mostly predicting the Saints will have the advantage. However, the new Carolina coach, Dave Canales, could turn the Panthers' franchise around. Saints' quarterback Derek Carr and Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young both have their work cut out for them.

The Saints vs. Panthers match is bound to be a fierce start for each team's NFL season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game, including the rest of the NFL Week 1 schedule and the best football livestream options.

When is the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game?

The New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers NFL Week 1 game kicks off Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game without cable

Today's Saints vs. Panthers game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, you can watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game on Sling TV, FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will provide access to FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and so much more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the matchup if you're not home to watch it live.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to FOX, you’ll be able to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Week 1 game on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream NFL games live all season long.

Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming. You can get FuboTV Pro for as low as $49.99 to watch the Saints vs. Panthers game today.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With FOX included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today’s Saints vs. Panthers game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Saints vs. Panthers game on?

The New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers week one game will air live on FOX.

2024 NFL Week 1 Schedule

Here are the upcoming kick-off times for the rest of the week one games.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 9, 2024

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

September 5-6 and September 8-9: Kickoff Weekend

September 6: NFL International Game at Corinthians Arena in Brazil (Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

