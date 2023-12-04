Tonight, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars close out Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on Monday Night Football.

After two straight wins, the Jaguars (8-3) enter tonight's game holding first place in the AFC South. There's no room to pump the brakes as the Colts and Texans aren't too far behind. Meanwhile, the Bengals (5-6) will be looking to prove themselves without star quarterback Joe Burrow who also had to sit out last week's loss to the Steelers.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday Night Football so you don't miss a second of the action.

When is the Bengals vs. Jaguars game?

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars is set to kick off Monday, December 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). ESPN coverage starts with Monday Night Countdown from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Without Cable

The Bengals vs. Jaguars game will be airing on ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Monday Night Football is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you'll also be able to watch nearly every other NFL game this season, too.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue package with ABC to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching tonight's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game along with the rest of this season's NFL games airing on ESPN. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

How to Watch the Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Online for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

2023-2024 NFL Season Schedule

Below, view the schedule for the 2023-2024 NFL football season with game times, television stations and streaming services. Note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

Week 13

Monday, December 4

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC and ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 7

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 11

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Sunday, December 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

Monday, December 18

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Week 16

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 23

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. EST (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. EST (Peacock)

Sunday, December 24

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Washington Commanders at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. EST (Fox)

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. EST (NFL Network)

Monday, December 25

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Nickelodeon)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN+)

Week 17

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST (Prime Video)

Saturday, December 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday, December 31

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. EST(CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. EST (Fox)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST (Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. EST (NBC)

