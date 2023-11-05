Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for the second half of the 2023-24 NFL season and the impending start of the College Football Bowl Season, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service right now.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

The Sling Blue package carries NFL Network and local channels — ABC, FOX, and NBC — in most areas, to catch many of the NFL games this season including Sunday Night Football. Since most NCAA games will be broadcast on local channels in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, CBS Sports Network and SEC Network, we recommend signing up for the Sling TV Orange + Blue package, which is now discounted to $30 for your first month.

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite team play or hit shows like Yellowstone live, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching this year's NBA regular season and college basketball without cable. For even more TV this fall and winter, check out all the best streaming deals available right now.

